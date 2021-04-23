Rubber Based Pressure Sensitive Adhesives Psa Market Trends, Share, Size and Forecast Report By 2022

Rubber based PSA are mainly made from organic rubbers and generally less expensive. It gets affected by UV rays and oxidation but exhibits high initial tack. This tends to increase the grip on labels and become permanent. The synthetic rubber based PSA are unique owing to their flexible property, the impact it takes and resistance to thechemical.

Factors like temperature, the formulation of the PSA, the bond of the structure, compatibility affect the peal and shear feature of PSAs. The adhesive doesn’t need chemical reaction to develop the grip. Adhesives are either permanent or removable and don’t require activation by any other factor like heat, water or solvent to increase the holding force on materials.

Market Dynamics:

Here we will analyze the market dynamics such as drivers, trends and industry-specific challenges for the Rubber Based Pressure Sensitive Adhesives (PSA) market.

Drivers:

The need for cost-effective and flexible packaging tools and product innovation are driving the Rubber based PSA market. The commercial and industrial sector uses Rubber based PSA in large quantities as it has many beneficial properties. The elasticity, resistance to peel and shear and viscous quality of the PSA is needed to produce strong tapes, labels,and graphic films.

Restraint & Challenges:

The main restraint is the volatile price fluctuation in theraw material making it difficult to sell the rubber based PSA.

Market Segmentation:

The market is segmented by Technology:

water-based

solvent-based

hot melt

radiation cured

The market has different types of PSA. Some are solvent based which are acrylic in nature and used in petroleum products. They have more strength than water-based and are more resistant to moisture. While there is a Hot Melt PSA which use oil modifier to get the perfect adhesive properties. They are mainly solidly based.

The market is segmented by resins:

acrylics

silicones

elastomers

Rubber

EVA

Others (polyurethane, epoxies, vinyl acetates, etc.)

The acrylic-based adhesive is more expensive and are resistant to heat and oxidation. Silicone adhesives are used in special cases like in medical services.

The market is segmented by Application:

tapes – Specialty&Commodity

labels

graphics

others – (Films and Laminations)

The market is segmented by Application:

permanent

removable

The market is segmented by End-Use Industry:

Packaging

Electronics, Electrical & Telecommunication

Automotive & Transportation

Medical & Healthcare

Building & Construction

In medical, PSA is used as aSkin adhesive in terms of medical tapes to cover wounds, dressings or wearable sensors. In packaging, PSA is used as a labeling adhesive – producing packaging and opaque labels, labeling goods in the industrial units, adhesive films etc. Specialty tapes are used in the automotive, electronics, building construction and personal care.

Geographic analysis:

Due to the growth of the middle-class sector whose purchasing power has increased has in return resulted in a demand for packaging in the Asia Pacific region. In the European region, there are immense opportunities due to the expanding construction industry and the use of a bio-based PSA which will help advance the growth of the Global Rubber based Pressure Sensitive Adhesives (PSA) Market.

Key Players:

Some of the major players in the market include:

3M

Avery Dennison

Arkema Group (Bostik SA)

H.B. Fuller

Jowat AG

Franklin International

Sika AG

