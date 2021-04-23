Rare Earth Elements (REE) Market Growth, Emerging Trends and Future Opportunities Till 2022

Introduction

As per IUPAC ,there are 17 elements in the periodic table of elements that are named as rare earth elements(REE). These include the 15 elements in the lanthanides series together with elements yttrium and scandium. They are not rare as such, with cerium being the 25th most abundant element in the Earth’s crust.

The problem is that most of these elements occur together making it very difficult to separate each element from the other and also aren?t available in economically exploitable ores. They are being extensively used in the electronics industry in smartphones, memory devices and in catalytic converters, rechargeable batteries and others.

Download Sample of This Strategic Report:https://www.kennethresearch.com/sample-request-10064353

Market Dynamics

The major growth driver of the Global Rare Earth Elements Market is the increasing demand for them in the automobile and electronics industry without any viable alternatives.

However, the very nature of these elements being found in economically non-feasible ore deposits, depleting resources and the difficulty in obtaining the required elements from the ore makes the mining of Rare Earth Elements costly and acts as growth barriers for the industry.

The increased uses of rare earth elements for newer application areas especially clean energy and governmental initiatives for the same have improved the prospects for this market and growth opportunities in future.

Market Segmentation

The market is segmented based on two parameters. The first classification is based on type, into thulium, scandium, neodymium, erbium, lutetium, promethium, europium, terbium, holmium, gadolinium, dysprosium, ytterbium, cerium, praseodymium, samarium, lanthanum and yttrium with cerium being the most widely used rare earth.

The second segmentation is based on application into catalyst, ceramics, glass, magnets, metallurgy, phosphors, and polishing with magnets having the maximum market share and metallurgy, expected to be the fastest growing segment in the forecast period.

Regional/Geographic Analysis

In terms of geography, the global Rare Earth Elements market is divided into North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America. Asia Pacific is the biggest market with China being the biggest producer and consumer of rare earth elements due to its flourishing rare earth reserves on one side and it being the manufacturing hub of the world on the other.

Key Players

Some of the major players in this market are Rare Elements Resources Ltd, Arafura Resources, China Rare Earth Holdings, Molycorp, Inner Mongolia Baotou Steel Rare-Earth Hi-Tech Co, Alkane Resources, Great Western Minerals Group, Greenland Rare Earth and Indian Rare Earths.

Report Contents Regional Analysis Report Highlights

Global Market segments

Global Market Drivers, Restraints and Opportunities

Global Market Size & Forecast 2016 to 2022

Supply & Demand Value Chain

Global Market – Current Trends

Competition & Major Companies

Technology and R&D Status

Porters Five Force Analysis

Strategic and Critical Success Factor Analysis of Key Players

North America

US and Canada

Latin America

Mexico, Brazil, Argentina and Rest of Latin America

Request For Full Report:https://www.kennethresearch.com/sample-request-10064353

Western Europe

EU5 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, U.K.)

Nordic Countries (Denmark, Finland, Norway, and Sweden)

Benelux (Belgium, The Netherlands, and Luxembourg)

Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Russia

Poland

Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia and New Zealand

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East and Africa

GCC countries (Saudi Arabia, Oman, Qatar, Bahrain, UAE and Kuwait)

South Africa

North Africa

Rest of Middle East and Africa

This report is an elaborate aggregation of primary inputs from industry experts and participants across the supply chain. It provides details on market segmentation which is derived from several product mapping exercises, macroeconomic parameters and other qualitative and quantitative insights. The impact of all such factors is delivered across multiple market segments and geographies.

Detailed Historical Overview (Market Origins, Product Launch Timeline, etc.)

Consumer and Pricing Analysis

Market dynamics of the industry

Market Segmentation

Estimated Market Sizing in terms of volume and value

Recent trends in market and impact

Research Status and Technology Overview

Extensive Industry Structure Coverage

About Kenneth Research

Kenneth Research is a reselling agency providing market research solutions in different verticals such as Automotive and Transportation, Chemicals and Materials, Healthcare, Food & Beverage and Consumer Packaged Goods, Semiconductors, Electronics & ICT, Packaging, and Others. Our portfolio includes set of market research insights such as market sizing and market forecasting, market share analysis and key positioning of the players (manufacturers, deals and distributors, etc), understanding the competitive landscape and their business at a ground level and many more. Our research experts deliver the offerings efficiently and effectively within a stipulated time. The market study provided by Kenneth Research helps the Industry veterans/investors to think and to act wisely in their overall strategy formulation

Contact Us

Kenneth Research

Email : [email protected]

Phone: +1 313 462 0609