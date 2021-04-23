Reactive Adhesives Market Trends, market Share, Growth, Opportunity And 2022

Adhesives are substances who bind surfaces of one or more objects together and resisting their separation. Reactive adhesives chemically react to form permanent bonds between substrates. This provides the connecting areasresistance to chemicals, moisture& heat. They come in various varieties depending upon the types of compounds, chemicalprocesses, physical processes, and solventsusedto manufacture.
Reactive adhesives havehigher bond strength and durability than their counterparts. They have excellent temperature and environmental resistance, even under harsh conditions.They can also be used as coatings and sealants.
End-user/Technology
The major end-users reactive adhesives are in the aerospace, automobile, electronics, glasses, packaging,telecommunications, and textileindustry. Reactive adhesives are universal products finding applications in virtually every industry. Pre-mixed and frozen adhesives (PMFs) find extensive usage in aerospace & defense because of their user-friendly and environmentally safe nature.
Ultraviolet (UV) light curing adhesives are used in the manufacturing sector for their rapid curing time. Reactive adhesives are used to manufacture leather-based products such as footwear, clothes etc.
Market Dynamics
The demand for reactive adhesives is mainly driven byincreasing demand for goods requiring them for their production, andit’s less capital intensive nature. This demand is further boosted by favorable regulations of government bodies, encouraging its usage.
This increasing demand is constrained by stringent environmental regulations for usage & production. Another impediment is the volatile raw material prices. These same constraints entail multi-billion opportunity for growth in this industry as the technology improves and costs come down.
Market Segmentation
The reactive adhesives market can be segmented in terms of the products type, and by its application.
Segmentation based on product type includes multi-part, PMFs, one-part, UV light curing, heat curing, and moisture curing. Based on application, it can be classified on the basis of the industrial sectors of its end users.
All of the above segmentations are fluid as new technologies emerge for different sectors. Additionally, the geographical concentration of the markets and the makers give an additional layout to these segments.
Regional/Geographic Analysis
North America (USA), and Europe (Germany, UK) house almost all of the top reactive adhesive manufacturingcompanies, granting them a dominant market share. APAC (China, India) is the largest market for reactive adhesives with their booming economies and growing manufacturing & construction requirements.
Opportunities
Reactive adhesives are an ever-increasing family of adhesives with increasing technological improvements.Majority of its demand comes from industrial customers providing stable & growing opportunities in this market. The developing economies with their growing needs will provide opportunities to enter into newer geographies.
Key Players
Some of the major players in the market include3M, Arkema, BASF,Buhnen, Dow, Franklin, H.B. Fuller, Henkel, Hexcel, Jowat,NinghaiDingcheng,Pidilite, and Sika.
