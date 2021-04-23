Retort Packaging Market Growth, Emerging Trends and Future Opportunities Till 2022

Retort packaging can be defined as a heat-resistant pack primarily applicable for packaging food and beverages. They are used for storage of heat-treated foods and can serve as an alternative for cans as they provide a longer shelf-life to packaged food products. The millennial population, primarily working professionals, is increasingly looking for convenience in everyday products, especially food, beverages, and personal care. Retort packaging is available in various forms like pouches, trays, cartons, which provide ease of use to the consumers. Such innovative packaging designs offer higher convenience and portability, leading to their augmented demand.

Moreover, vendors are investing in novel production methods and equipment as well as the upgrade of an existing machine, which will contribute to this market’s growth over the next four years.

Download Sample of This Strategic Report:https://www.kennethresearch.com/sample-request-10064357

End-user/Technology

Retort pouches are used to package the heat-treated food and have come to be used as an alternative for cans in the food packaging industry because they provide longer shelf life to the product which has to be packaged.

Market Dynamics

Rapid increase in the requirement for lightweight and compact packaging and rising demand for the packaged food industry are the key factors boosting the retort packaging market growth and competitive environment globally. The major challenge for this market is the proper packaging technology execution with zero error and rising raw material prices.

Market Segmentation

Geographical segmentation and analysis of the retort packaging market

APAC

Europe

North America

Rest of the World

Other criteria for segmentation include:

Based on Type:

Pouches

Trays

Cartons

Based on End-Use:

Food

Beverage

Others

Healthcare

Personal care

Based on Material:

Polyester

Polypropylene

Aluminum foil

Others

Nylon

Food-Grade Cast Polypropylene

Paperboard

Regional/Geographic Analysis

The Asia-pacific region is estimated to be the rapidly growing market for retort packaging as compared to other region followed by Europe and North America. This is due to rising disposable income, changing lifestyle, wide growth in population and packaged food industry.

Opportunities

Due to the presence of several diversified domestic and international vendors, the retort packaging market is highly fragmented and suffers from stiff competition. The level of competition is likely to intensify based on the product differentiation, portfolio, and pricing. The international vendors are expected to grow inorganically by acquiring regional or local vendors.

Key vendors in the market are –

Amcor

Berry Plastic

Covers

Mondi

Sonoco

Other prominent vendors in this market are Bemis, Clondalkin, Flair Flexible Packaging, Floeterindia, Fres-co System USA, Astrapak, Graham Packaging, Logos packaging, Nittopack, Otsuka, Polynova Industries, Sealed Air, Swisspack, Tredegar, and Winpak.

Report Contents Regional Analysis Report Highlights

Market segments

Market Drivers, Restraints and Opportunities

Market Size & Forecast 2016 to 2022

Supply & Demand Value Chain

Market – Current Trends

Competition & Major Companies

Technology and R&D Status

Porters Five Force Analysis

Strategic and Critical Success Factor Analysis of Key Players

Request For Full Report:https://www.kennethresearch.com/sample-request-10064357

North America

US and Canada

Latin America

Mexico, Brazil, Argentina and Rest of Latin America

Western Europe

EU5 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, U.K.)

Nordic Countries (Denmark, Finland, Norway, and Sweden)

Benelux (Belgium, The Netherlands, and Luxembourg)

Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Russia

Poland

Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia and New Zealand

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East and Africa

GCC countries (Saudi Arabia, Oman, Qatar, Bahrain, UAE and Kuwait)

South Africa

North Africa

Rest of Middle East and Africa

This report is an elaborate aggregation of primary inputs from industry experts and participants across the supply chain. It provides details on market segmentation which is derived from several product mapping exercises, macroeconomic parameters and other qualitative and quantitative insights. The impact of all such factors is delivered across multiple market segments and geographies.

Detailed Historical Overview (Market Origins, Product Launch Timeline, etc.)

Consumer and Pricing Analysis

Market dynamics of the industry

Market Segmentation

Estimated Market Sizing in terms of volume and value

Recent trends in Market and impact

Research Status and Technology Overview

Extensive Industry Structure Coverage

About Kenneth Research

Kenneth Research is a reselling agency providing market research solutions in different verticals such as Automotive and Transportation, Chemicals and Materials, Healthcare, Food & Beverage and Consumer Packaged Goods, Semiconductors, Electronics & ICT, Packaging, and Others. Our portfolio includes set of market research insights such as market sizing and market forecasting, market share analysis and key positioning of the players (manufacturers, deals and distributors, etc), understanding the competitive landscape and their business at a ground level and many more. Our research experts deliver the offerings efficiently and effectively within a stipulated time. The market study provided by Kenneth Research helps the Industry veterans/investors to think and to act wisely in their overall strategy formulation

Contact Us

Kenneth Research

Email : [email protected]

Phone: +1 313 462 0609