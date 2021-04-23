Rigid Transparent Plastics Market Trends, market Share, Growth, Opportunity And 2022

The lightweight, transparent thermoplastic which is shatter resistant is called rigid transparent plastic. They are of superior quality than normal plastics and have higher heat resistance.

End-User/Technology

The end-users of rigid transparent plastics are builders and construction companies, automotive, electrical and electronics, optical lenses, medical, solar applications, aircraft transparencies.

Market Dynamics

The rigid transparent plastic market was valued at US$ 5.5 bn in 2016 and is expected to grow with a CAGR of 7%.

Market Segmentation

The global Rigid Transparent Plastic market is segmented based on polymer type, geography, end user and application.

On the basis of polymer type: ABS, PS, PC, PVC, PP and SBC.

On the basis of geography: APAC, Europe, North America and Rest of the world.

On the basis of end user: Wire sheathing, floor coverings, and cable sheathing.

On the basis of application: non-film extrusion, injection-moulded etc.

Regional/Geographical Analysis

On the basis of geography the rigid transparent plastic market is divided in APAC, Europe, North America and Rest of the world. Best opportunities are available in Asia Pacific.

Opportunities

The opportunities of this market can be evaluated based on the drivers and barriers present. The driver is plastic recyclability and the barrier is plastic disposability.

Key Players

The big players in the global Rigid Transparent Plastic market are: Evonik Industries, The Dow Chemical Company, ExxonMobil, Eastman Chemical Company, and BASF.

Report Contents Regional Analysis Report Highlights

Market segments

Market Drivers, Restraints and Opportunities

Market Size & Forecast 2016 to 2022

Supply & Demand Value Chain

Market – Current Trends

Competition & Major Companies

Technology and R&D Status

Porters Five Force Analysis

Strategic and Critical Success Factor Analysis of Key Players

North America

US and Canada

Latin America

Mexico, Brazil, Argentina and Rest of Latin America

Western Europe

EU5 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, U.K.)

Nordic Countries (Denmark, Finland, Norway, and Sweden)

Benelux (Belgium, The Netherlands, and Luxembourg)

Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Russia

Poland

Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia and New Zealand

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East and Africa

GCC countries (Saudi Arabia, Oman, Qatar, Bahrain, UAE and Kuwait)

South Africa

North Africa

Rest of Middle East and Africa

This report is an elaborate aggregation of primary inputs from industry experts and participants across the supply chain. It provides details on market segmentation which is derived from several product mapping exercises, macroeconomic parameters and other qualitative and quantitative insights. The impact of all such factors is delivered across multiple market segments and geographies.

Detailed Historical Overview (Market Origins, Product Launch Timeline, etc.)

Consumer and Pricing Analysis

Market dynamics of the industry

Market Segmentation

Estimated Market Sizing in terms of volume and value

Recent trends in Market and impact

Research Status and Technology Overview

Extensive Industry Structure Coverage

