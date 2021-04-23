Scandium Market Overview and scope, Top Key Players, Drivers and Trends to 2022

Scandium, a chemical element with atomic number 21, is a white silvery d-block element. Classified as rare historically, it is present in rare earth deposits & uranium compounds. Because of its low availability and difficulties in synthesising, scandium finds most of its application when alloyed with Aluminium. The global trade of scandium oxide approximates to around 10 tonnes per year. It finds large application in aerospace industry as well as in sports equipment manufacturing like bicycles, fishing rods, golf shafts, baseball bats and others. Scandium Iodide is used in mercury vapor lamps, which is used to replicate sunlight in studios for Film & television industry.

Market Dynamics

The global market for scandium is expecting to witness a rapid growth over the forecasted period. The consumption market for scandium oxide is estimated to grow at a CAGR of approximately 11.47%.

Currently, globallyChina accounts for the major global market consumptionof about 35. This can be credited to the presence of abundant resources.

Since scandium forms alloy with aluminium readily, enhancing the structure of the combined metal, improving the strength and hence increasing industrial utility, is one of the major market drivers for global scandium demand.

The overall production of this rare earth mineral does not meet the potential demand for the product. Producers for Scandium producers are scarce, and only a reliable supply could help in matching the demand & supply well and serve the ever increasing exponential demand for the material.

Market Segmentation

Market segmentation by product type includes metal, nitrate, chloride, fluoride, iodide, alloy, carbonate and others. Amongst these, scandium alloy has the largest market share – 65%.

By end-user industry, it includes 3D printing, electronics, lighting, aerospace &defence, solid oxide fuel cells, ceramics, and others.

Regional/Geographic Analysis

Australia and China forms the largest market for Scandium globally both as producers as well as consumers, followed by some other major production areas like Russia, China and Kazakhstan among many others.

Major consumer markets include European Union, United States and Japan, which follow up the demand from Australia & China.

Key Players

The major players in the global market for Scandium are Platina Resources Ltd., International Mining Corp. Hunan Oriental Scandium Co. Ltd., Clean TeQ, Metallica Minerals, NioCorp Development Ltd, Beijing Cerametek Materials, and many others

