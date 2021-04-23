Global Ecotourism Market Growing Trade Among Emerging Economies Opening New Opportunities By 2021-2027

According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, “Ecotourism Market by Traveler Type, Age Group and Sales Channel: Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2027,” The report offers an extensive analysis of key growth strategies, drivers, opportunities, key segment, Porter’s Five Forces analysis, and competitive landscape.

The ecotourism market size was $181.1 billion in 2019, and is projected reach $333.8 billion by 2027, registering a CAGR of 14.3% from 2021 to 2027.

The Global Ecotourism Network (GEN) defines ecotourism as “responsible travel to natural areas that conserves the environment, sustains the well-being of the local people, and creates knowledge and understanding through interpretation and education of all involved (visitors, staff and the visited)”. Ecotourism is a form of tourism that unites communities, conservation, and sustainable travel. Ecotourism involves travelling to remote and pristine destinations where the fauna, flora, and cultural heritage are the center of attractions.

“The rise of travel and tourism to unique destinations has shown significant resilience globally. Iceland, Kenya, Palau, and Nepal are the trending hotspots in unique eco-tourism destinations travelled across.”

Recent years have seen increased popularity of eco-tourism around the world. The global tourism industry is undergoing paradigm shift with increased environmental consciousness. As a result, stakeholders across the industry are promoting natural, unadulterated and pristine destinations to lure tourists. Preserving natural resources along with accommodating large tourists with minimal impact on the environment remains core objective for the engaged stakeholders.

The global tourism industry is getting impacted profoundly amidst the outbreak of the coronavirus. The outbreak started in China resulting in lockdown and widespread restrictions across the country. The international departures have nosedived across the world owing to stringent air travel restrictions and lockdowns across the world. Furthermore, recent developments in resurgence of second wave of corona virus in Europe and North America are one of the major challenges the industry is expected to face in the upcoming days.

The global ecotourism market is segmented on the basis of type of traveler, age group, sales channel and region. Based on type of traveler, the global market is bifurcated into solo and group. On the basis of age group, the global market is studied across generation X, generation Y and generation Z. By sales channel the market is segmented into travel agents and direct. The global market is studied across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and LAMEA region which consists of market evaluation for more than 20 countries.

