Global Electric Heating Elements Market Competition, Opportunities and Challenges 2021

Summary
a heating element converts electricity into heat through the process of resistive or Joule heating. Electric current passing through the element encounters resistance, resulting in heating of the element. Unlike the Peltier effect, this process is independent of the direction of current flow.
Market Segment as follows:
By Region
Asia-Pacific
North America
Europe
South America
Middle East & Africa
By Type
Immersion Heaters
Tubular Heaters
Circulation Heaters
Band Heaters
Strip Heaters
Coil Heaters
Flexible Heaters
Other Types
By Application
Chemical & Plastics Industry
Pharmaceutical Industry
Transportation
Appliances
Others
By Company
NIBE
Watlow
Chromalox
Zhenjiang Dongfang Electric Heating Technology Co.,Ltd
Friedr. Freek GmbH
OMEGA
Zoppas Industries
Thermowatt
Tutco Heating Solutions Group
Tempco Electric Heating Element Corporation
CCI Thermal Technologies
Headway Electric Heat Components CO.,LTD
Hotset GmbH
Minco
Durex Industries
Holroyd Components Ltd
Honeywell
Thermal Corporation
Winkler GmbH
Industrial Heater Corporation
Delta MFG
Wattco
The main contents of the report including:
Section 1:
Product definition, type and application, global and regional market overview;
Section 2:
Global and regional Market competition by company;
Section 3:
Global and regional sales revenue, volume and price by type;
Section 4:
Global and regional sales revenue, volume and price by application;
Section 5:
Regional export and import;
Section 6:
Company information, business overview, sales data and product specifications;
Section 7:
Industry chain and raw materials;
Section 8:
SWOT and Porter’s Five Forces;
Section 9:
Conclusion.
Table of Contents
1 Market Overview
1.1 Market Segment Overview
1.1.1 Product Definition
1.1.2 Market by Type
1.1.2.1 Immersion Heaters
Figure Immersion Heaters Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Million USD)
Figure Immersion Heaters Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Volume)
Figure Immersion Heaters Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)
Figure Immersion Heaters Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Volume)
1.1.2.2 Tubular Heaters
Figure Tubular Heaters Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Million USD)
Figure Tubular Heaters Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Volume)
Figure Tubular Heaters Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)
Figure Tubular Heaters Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Volume)
1.1.2.3 Circulation Heaters
Figure Circulation Heaters Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Million USD)
Figure Circulation Heaters Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Volume)
Figure Circulation Heaters Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)
Figure Circulation Heaters Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Volume)
1.1.2.4 Band Heaters
….. CONTINUED
