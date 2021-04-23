Global COVID-19 World Rotary Angle Sensors Market Size, Share, Value, And Competitive Landscape 2021 – 2026

This report includes market status and forecast of global and major regions, with introduction of vendors, regions, product types and end industries; and this report counts product types and end industries in global and major regions.

The report includes as follows:

The report provides current data, historical overview and future forecast.

The report includes an in-depth analysis of the Global market for Rotary Angle Sensors , covering Global total and major region markets.

The data of 2017-2025 are included. All-inclusive market are given through data on sales, consumption, and prices (Global total and by major regions).

The report provides introduction of leading Global manufacturers.

Rotary Angle Sensors market prospects to 2025 are included (in sales, consumption and price).

Market Segment as follows:

By Region / Countries

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Russia, Spain etc)

Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, Southeast Asia etc)

South America (Brazil, Argentina etc)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, South Africa etc)

By Type

Rotary Potentiometer

Resolver

Rotary Encoder

Rotary Variable Differential Transformer

By End-User / Application

Motion Test

Machine Tools

Robotics

Material Handling

Others

By Company

AMS AG

TE Connectivity

Hans Turck GmbH Co. and KG

TE Connectivity Ltd

Keyence Corporation

Allegro Microsystems

Novotechnik U.S. Inc.

Honeywell International Inc.

Balluff GmbH

MTS Systems Corporation

Table of Contents

Part 1 Market Definition

1.1 Market Segment Overview

Figure Global Rotary Angle Sensors Market Size (Million USD) 2017-2025

1.2 by Type

Table Global Rotary Angle Sensors Market and Growth by Type

1.3 by End-Use / Application

Table Global Rotary Angle Sensors Market and Growth by End-Use / Application

2 Global Market by Vendors

2.1 Market Share

Table Global Rotary Angle Sensors Revenue (Million USD) by Vendors (2017-2019)

Table Global Rotary Angle Sensors Revenue Share by Vendors (2017-2019)

Table Global Rotary Angle Sensors Market Volume (Kilo Units) by Vendors (2017-2019)

Table Global Rotary Angle Sensors Market Volume Share by Vendors (2017-2019)

2.2 Vendor Profile

Table Headquarter, Factories & Sales Regions Comparison of Vendors

Table Product List of Vendors

2.3 Dynamic of Vendors

3 Global Market by Type

3.1 Market Share

Table Global Rotary Angle Sensors Market (Million USD) by Type (2017-2019)

Table Global Rotary Angle Sensors Market Share by Type (2017-2019)

Table Global Rotary Angle Sensors Market Volume (Kilo Units) by Type (2017-2019)

Table Global Rotary Angle Sensors Market Volume Share by Type (2017-2019)

3.2 Introduction of End-Use by Different Products

4 Global Market by End-Use / Application

4.1 Market Share

Table Global Rotary Angle Sensors Market (Million USD) by End-Use / Application (2017-2019)

Table Global Rotary Angle Sensors Market Share by End-Use / Application (2017-2019)

Table Global Rotary Angle Sensors Market Volume (Kilo Units) by End-Use / Application (2017-2019)

Table Global Rotary Angle Sensors Market Volume Share by End-Use / Application (2017-2019)

4.2 Overview of Consumption Characteristics

4.2.1 Preference Driven

4.2.2 Substitutability

4.2.3 Influence by Strategy

4.2.4 Professional Needs

5 Global Market by Regions

5.1 Market Share

Table Global Rotary Angle Sensors Market (Million USD) by Regions (2017-2

….continued

