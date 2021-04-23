Sodium Silicate Market Overview and scope, Top Key Players, Drivers and Trends to 2022

The global sodium silicate market is steadily gaining momentum and is set to expand immensely by 2024. The acid salt which is a mixture of sodium, oxygen,and silicon is used in a variety of industries ranging from healthcare, elastomers, textiles, paints, wood processing, pulp & paper etc. It is relatively cheap as it was manufactured through furnaces, waste glass,and reactors.
Market Dynamics:
Here we will analyze the market dynamics such as drivers, trends and industry-specific challenges for the Sodium Silicate market.
Drivers:
Countries like India, Bangladesh,and Africa are seeing a sharp increase in the sales of washing machines and this is due to the changing lifestyle, increase in population, urbanization and disposable income. Households are being health and hygiene conscious thus is the growing consumption of household detergent. Sodium silicate offers a well-balanced pH level and increases the crisp texture of the detergent. The construction industry will further augment the growing demand for sodium silicate due to its permeability reduction in concrete
Trends:
The recent trend in the market is the adoption of compact detergents for its advantageous features in contrast to other detergents. The main key ingredient is sodium silicate and is used in equal amount with the other ingredients. Sodium silicate is used to produce zeolite and its Nanosystems possess Nano-sized pores that reduce reaction time and increase the yield. So there is a growing trend of it in the sodium silicate market.
Restraint & Challenges:
In the detergent market, the competitor product – liquid detergent can pose a threat to the sodium silicate used in detergents or the shift to a different type of cleaning agent. The consumers are becoming aware of the risks that powder detergents (sodium silicate) pose as it leaves residues toxic in nature, causes skin irritation and fouls water pipes.
Thus, there will be a paradigm shift from powder detergents to liquid ones as it is more eco-friendly. Sodium silicate poses health hazards like lung damage upon inhaling or injecting concentrated amounts of it. The fluctuating oil prices will definitely impact the market adversely.
Market Segmentation:
The market is segmented by form:
Detergent – Liquid &Powder
Catalyst
Pulp & paper
Elastomers
Food & healthcare
The market is segmented by form wise and of late the liquid form of sodium silicate is leading the market. Even in the pulp and paper sector, sodium silicate is in high demand for the making of toiletries like paper towel, toilet tissue etc. due to its eco-friendly and less toxic properties.
The market is segmented by Application:
Silica Manufacturing
Detergents
Catalysts & Chemicals
Paper, Pulp & Board
Water Treatment
Construction Materials
Soil Stabilization
Others
Detergents are used extensively in the laundry sector and sodium silicate is also used in products such as bleach, soaps etc. As it benefits in cleaning and giving the surface a finished look, it is also used for polishing metals, processing of textiles, de-inking of paper etc.
The numerous oil rigs that dominate the oil and gas industry in theU.S. will speed up the growth of the sodium silicate market. The other factor that will influence the sodium silicate market is the use of water glass as a catalyst for manufacturing biodiesel, eventually produced in vast quantities to keep up with the demand for efficient fuel. The growth of the global sodium silicate market will further be accelerated by the production of green tires in the automobile industry.
Geographic analysis:
Products like silicate derivatives and zeolites are produced in greater quantities in China and India. Detergents and cleaning agents are in demand in countries like Bangladesh, Pakistan etc. This is due to the urban population and the rise in the number of consumers. Industries like construction, automobile,and oil industries are growing in developed regions and is a key factor for driving the market.
Other industries like paper & pulp, the medical industry,and recycling of waste owing to the increased environmental awareness will further increase demand for sodium silicate in the European markets. The development of the agriculture and treatment of wastewater will fuel the sodium silicate markets in Brazil and South Africa.
Key Players:
Some of the major players in the market include:
PQ Corporation
Evonik Industries AG
W.R. Grace & Co.
CIECH Group, Silico NV
Oriental Silicas Corporation
Glassven C.A, Z.Ch. Rudnicki SA
Huber Engineered Materials
Solvay
Diatom
Request For Full Report:https://www.kennethresearch.com/sample-request-10064362

Asia Pacific
