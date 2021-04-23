Solvent Borne Adhesives Market Demand, Share, Trends, Growth, Opportunities and Top Key 2022

Solvent-borne adhesives are a combination of solvents and thermoplastics. It also contains VOC – volatile organic compounds which are a harmful irritant and is kept under strict regulations in the U.S or cross-linked polymers like silicone, elastomers, acrylic etc. Usually, this adhesive is converted to hot melt or awater-based adhesive. Solvent adhesive like acetone, toluene, methyl ethyl ketone etc. are the most used solvents. They can be applied with the use of a roller brush or sprayed. It has different drying and bonding times. When dry or cured it gains great strength from the bonds. It is less sensitive to grease and oil than other adhesives

Market Dynamics:

Here we will analyze the market dynamics such as drivers, trends and industry-specific challenges for the Solvent Borne Adhesives market.

Drivers:

There is aggregate demand for the solvent-borne adhesive in the automotive and footwear industry. This is the main factor driving the market.

Restraint & Challenges:

Rigid environmental regulations on the emission of the volatile organic chemical (VOC) will hinder market growth. Adhesives like resins, rubber, vinyl acetate etc. tend to react with nitrogen oxide and form ozone. This causes arespiratory problem and is a health threat. The threat of eco-friendly adhesive is gaining popularity over the solvent and water-based adhesive.

Market Segmentation:

The market is segmented by Resins:

Chloroprene rubber

Poly acetate (PA)

SBC resin adhesives

The market is segmented by End-user industry:

Building and construction

Footwear

Transportation

electrical & electronics

woodwork and joinery

Solvent-borne adhesives are of three types: pressure sensitive like tapes, non-pressure sensitive like sealants and contact adhesives in footwear.

Geographic analysis:

The solvent adhesive market is steadilyexpanding in the Asia Pacific region. This is due to the ever-growing demand for it in the industrial sector. With the scores of industrial projects, government investment, growing population,and urbanization are factors that help in expanding the global solvent-borne adhesive market in developed countries in Europe and America as well as in Asia.

Key Players:

Some of the major players in the market include:

Henkel

H.B. Fuller

Bostik

Sika

3M

Dow

Royal

North America

US and Canada

Latin America

Mexico, Brazil, Argentina and Rest of Latin America

Western Europe

EU5 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, U.K.)

Nordic Countries (Denmark, Finland, Norway, and Sweden)

Benelux (Belgium, The Netherlands, and Luxembourg)

Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Russia

Poland

Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia and New Zealand

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East and Africa

GCC countries (Saudi Arabia, Oman, Qatar, Bahrain, UAE and Kuwait)

South Africa

North Africa

Rest of Middle East and Africa

This report is an elaborate aggregation of primary inputs from industry experts and participants across the supply chain. It provides details on market segmentation which is derived from several product mapping exercises, macroeconomic parameters and other qualitative and quantitative insights. The impact of all such factors is delivered across multiple market segments and geographies.

