Solvent Pressure Sensitive Adhesives Market Trends, Share, Size and Forecast Report By 2022

The Solvent pressure sensitive adhesive market is showing great signs of steady growth over the years. These adhesives have alot of excellent features like it ages slowly and is UV, thermal and oxidation stabilized. It doesn’t require a chemical reaction to help it keep the adhesive bond. They come in a permanent or removable form. Tapes and labels are made by solvent pressure sensitive adhesive. Such pressure sensitive adhesives are made with 3 polymer systems. Systems like rubber, silicone,and acrylic use other ingredients like plasticizers and tackifying agents for modifying the end product.

These adhesive ingredients are dissolved in a solution and applied to various materials. The solvent is then dried which leaves the residue of the adhesive only. These adhesives are used in industries like packaging and medical for various purposes.

Market Dynamics:

Here we will analyze the market dynamics such as drivers, trends and industry-specific challenges for the Solvent Pressure Sensitive Adhesives market.

Drivers:

An increasing use of cost-effective and flexible packaging is being used in Asia Pacific region for the construction and automotive sector. Tapes which are pressure sensitive in nature are used to improve performance, decrease the weight of the material and improve the overall look of the product. Even RFID labels are increasingly being used for inventory management. It is a type of a wireless tag that is used in anapplication by many industries.

Trends

Factors like the number of women working in the industries, increase in disposable income are affecting the market dynamics. Also, innovation in product development is driving up the market.

Restraint & Challenges:

The application of natural rubber, organic chemicals etc. in making pressure sensitive tapes is a threat to the market as this will increase prices drastically. Nonavailability of raw materials, volatile oil prices will affect the cost structure of the company.

Market Segmentation:

The market is segmented by End-User Industry:

Construction

Packaging

Automotive

Medical

The market is segmented by Application:

Tapes

> Coating: Single Coated, Double Coated, Reinforced

> Tape Type: Specialty Tape, Masking Tape, Packaging Tape, Consumer Tape

Films

Labels: Permanent, Peelable, Frost-Fix, High Tack

The labels segment is the biggest segment of the solvent pressure sensitive adhesive market. It is used on various products like electronics, food items etc. Owing to its versatile feature and cost-effective price, it has an advantage over traditional labels. The adhesives are acrylic in nature made from petroleum components which have good strength. It is used in automobiles due to its resistance to oil, gasoline etc.

Geographic analysis:

The majority of the market is focused on automotive and electronics. Owing to the increase in disposable income, there is a surge in the demand for vehicles in theAsia Pacific. Even consumers preferences for packaged food is stimulating demand for such adhesives in U.S. South America countries are witnessing huge investments and industrial growth especially in the construction and automobile sector.

Key Players:

Some of the major players in the market include:

3M

H.B. Fuller

BASF

Bostic

Ashland

Mapei

LG Chem

Franklin International

Royal Adhesives and Sealants

Dow Chemical

