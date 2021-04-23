Special Boiling Point Solvents Market Overview and scope, Top Key Players, Drivers and Trends to 2022

Special Boling Point Solvents are a range of hydrocarbon fluids which consist paraffin. They are manufactured in a way that the final output has fewer impurities and anunnoticeable hint of aroma. These special boiling point solvents are in increased demand due to its usage in a variety of industries and products like rubbers, paints etc. They range from fast to medium hydrocarbon fluids. There are three types of special boiling point solvents which are classified based on the percentage of their aromatic content. It ranges from 0.02% to 50%. Slowly the market is shifting from aromatic solvents to hydrogenated ones with lesser aromatic content. This is a positive step as it can affect the environment and population health adversely.

Download Sample of This Strategic Report:https://www.kennethresearch.com/sample-request-10064365

Market Dynamics:

Here we will analyze the market dynamics such as drivers, trends and industry-specific challenges for the Special Boiling Point Solvents market.

Drivers:

The main drivers in the industry for these solvents are the steadily growing paint and coating industry. In the Asia Pacific region, there is an increase construction work and building commercial and residential complexes and the other markets like U.S. and Europe are following suit. Also, a huge demand for the special boiling point solvent is from the pressure sensitive adhesive industry.

Restraint & Challenges:

Due to these solvents, there is a threat of harmful emissions by the volatile compounds. The government has come up with stringent regulations to limit the use of VOC in paints and varnishes as it can affect human health negatively. There is also competition from water-borne primers which are inexpensive than solvent ones. These factors can restrict growth in this emerging market.

Market Segmentation:

The market is segmented by End-User Industry:

Green Coating

Chemical Manufacturing & Processing

Pharmaceutical Manufacturing & Packaging

Rubber Industry

Agriculture

The market is segmented by Type:

Petroleum Ether

Rubber Solvent

P-series / Propylene-based Glycol Ethers

Toluene

Propylene Glycol

Mixed Xylenes.

VM & P Naphtha

The market is segmented by Application:

Paints & coatings

Adhesives

Rubbers

Resins

Inks

Cleansing agents

Geographic analysis:

The increased use of special boiling point solvents at the end user industries is gaining momentum in the Asia Pacific which as of now is the major market for such solvents. Markets of U.S. and Europe are witnessing steady growth as they are the major producers of these solvents. Their products are classified into various categories and can be further segmented like rubber solvent, petroleum ether etc.

Key Players:

Some of the major players in the market include:

Shell

Total SA

Calumet Specialty Products Partners

ExxonMobil

CVOPRL

Gulf Chemicals

Dow Chemicals

Bharat Petroleum

BP

Report Contents Regional Analysis Report Highlights

Market segments

Market Drivers, Restraints and Opportunities

Market Size & Forecast 2016 to 2022

Supply & Demand Value Chain

Market – Current Trends

Competition & Major Companies

Technology and R&D Status

Porters Five Force Analysis

Strategic and Critical Success Factor Analysis of Key Players

North America

US and Canada

Latin America

Mexico, Brazil, Argentina and Rest of Latin America

Western Europe

EU5 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, U.K.)

Nordic Countries (Denmark, Finland, Norway, and Sweden)

Benelux (Belgium, The Netherlands, and Luxembourg)

Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Russia

Poland

Rest of Eastern Europe

Request For Full Report:https://www.kennethresearch.com/sample-request-10064365

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia and New Zealand

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East and Africa

GCC countries (Saudi Arabia, Oman, Qatar, Bahrain, UAE and Kuwait)

South Africa

North Africa

Rest of Middle East and Africa

This report is an elaborate aggregation of primary inputs from industry experts and participants across the supply chain. It provides details on market segmentation which is derived from several product mapping exercises, macroeconomic parameters and other qualitative and quantitative insights. The impact of all such factors is delivered across multiple market segments and geographies.

Detailed Historical Overview (Market Origins, Product Launch Timeline, etc.)

Consumer and Pricing Analysis

Market dynamics of the industry

Market Segmentation

Estimated Market Sizing in terms of volume and value

Recent trends in Market and impact

Research Status and Technology Overview

Extensive Industry Structure Coverage

About Kenneth Research

Kenneth Research is a reselling agency providing market research solutions in different verticals such as Automotive and Transportation, Chemicals and Materials, Healthcare, Food & Beverage and Consumer Packaged Goods, Semiconductors, Electronics & ICT, Packaging, and Others. Our portfolio includes set of market research insights such as market sizing and market forecasting, market share analysis and key positioning of the players (manufacturers, deals and distributors, etc), understanding the competitive landscape and their business at a ground level and many more. Our research experts deliver the offerings efficiently and effectively within a stipulated time. The market study provided by Kenneth Research helps the Industry veterans/investors to think and to act wisely in their overall strategy formulation

Contact Us

Kenneth Research

Email : [email protected]

Phone: +1 313 462 0609