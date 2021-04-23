Special Boiling Point Solvents Market Overview and scope, Top Key Players, Drivers and Trends to 2022

Special Boling Point Solvents are a range of hydrocarbon fluids which consist paraffin. They are manufactured in a way that the final output has fewer impurities and anunnoticeable hint of aroma. These special boiling point solvents are in increased demand due to its usage in a variety of industries and products like rubbers, paints etc. They range from fast to medium hydrocarbon fluids. There are three types of special boiling point solvents which are classified based on the percentage of their aromatic content. It ranges from 0.02% to 50%. Slowly the market is shifting from aromatic solvents to hydrogenated ones with lesser aromatic content. This is a positive step as it can affect the environment and population health adversely.
Download Sample of This Strategic Report:https://www.kennethresearch.com/sample-request-10064365
Market Dynamics:
Here we will analyze the market dynamics such as drivers, trends and industry-specific challenges for the Special Boiling Point Solvents market.
Drivers:
The main drivers in the industry for these solvents are the steadily growing paint and coating industry. In the Asia Pacific region, there is an increase construction work and building commercial and residential complexes and the other markets like U.S. and Europe are following suit. Also, a huge demand for the special boiling point solvent is from the pressure sensitive adhesive industry.
Restraint & Challenges:
Due to these solvents, there is a threat of harmful emissions by the volatile compounds. The government has come up with stringent regulations to limit the use of VOC in paints and varnishes as it can affect human health negatively. There is also competition from water-borne primers which are inexpensive than solvent ones. These factors can restrict growth in this emerging market.
Market Segmentation:
The market is segmented by End-User Industry:
Green Coating
Chemical Manufacturing & Processing
Pharmaceutical Manufacturing & Packaging
Rubber Industry
Agriculture
The market is segmented by Type:
Petroleum Ether
Rubber Solvent
P-series / Propylene-based Glycol Ethers
Toluene
Propylene Glycol
Mixed Xylenes.
VM & P Naphtha
The market is segmented by Application:
Paints & coatings
Adhesives
Rubbers
Resins
Inks
Cleansing agents
Geographic analysis:
The increased use of special boiling point solvents at the end user industries is gaining momentum in the Asia Pacific which as of now is the major market for such solvents. Markets of U.S. and Europe are witnessing steady growth as they are the major producers of these solvents. Their products are classified into various categories and can be further segmented like rubber solvent, petroleum ether etc.
Key Players:
Some of the major players in the market include:
Shell
Total SA
Calumet Specialty Products Partners
ExxonMobil
CVOPRL
Gulf Chemicals
Dow Chemicals
Bharat Petroleum
BP
Report Contents Regional Analysis Report Highlights
Market segments
Market Drivers, Restraints and Opportunities
Market Size & Forecast 2016 to 2022
Supply & Demand Value Chain
Market – Current Trends
Competition & Major Companies
Technology and R&D Status
Porters Five Force Analysis
Strategic and Critical Success Factor Analysis of Key Players
North America
US and Canada
Latin America
Mexico, Brazil, Argentina and Rest of Latin America
Western Europe
EU5 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, U.K.)
Nordic Countries (Denmark, Finland, Norway, and Sweden)
Benelux (Belgium, The Netherlands, and Luxembourg)
Rest of Western Europe
Eastern Europe
Russia
Poland
Rest of Eastern Europe
Request For Full Report:https://www.kennethresearch.com/sample-request-10064365
Asia Pacific
China
India
Japan
Australia and New Zealand
Rest of Asia Pacific
Middle East and Africa
GCC countries (Saudi Arabia, Oman, Qatar, Bahrain, UAE and Kuwait)
South Africa
North Africa
Rest of Middle East and Africa
This report is an elaborate aggregation of primary inputs from industry experts and participants across the supply chain. It provides details on market segmentation which is derived from several product mapping exercises, macroeconomic parameters and other qualitative and quantitative insights. The impact of all such factors is delivered across multiple market segments and geographies.
Detailed Historical Overview (Market Origins, Product Launch Timeline, etc.)
Consumer and Pricing Analysis
Market dynamics of the industry
Market Segmentation
Estimated Market Sizing in terms of volume and value
Recent trends in Market and impact
Research Status and Technology Overview
Extensive Industry Structure Coverage
About Kenneth Research
Kenneth Research is a reselling agency providing market research solutions in different verticals such as Automotive and Transportation, Chemicals and Materials, Healthcare, Food & Beverage and Consumer Packaged Goods, Semiconductors, Electronics & ICT, Packaging, and Others. Our portfolio includes set of market research insights such as market sizing and market forecasting, market share analysis and key positioning of the players (manufacturers, deals and distributors, etc), understanding the competitive landscape and their business at a ground level and many more. Our research experts deliver the offerings efficiently and effectively within a stipulated time. The market study provided by Kenneth Research helps the Industry veterans/investors to think and to act wisely in their overall strategy formulation
Contact Us
Kenneth Research
Email : [email protected]
Phone: +1 313 462 0609https://bisouv.com/