Specialty Adhesives Market Demand, Share, Trends, Growth, Opportunities and Top Key 2022

The global specialty adhesives market is driven by the demand for such adhesives in the medical and automotive industry. Such adhesives exhibit strong bonds and are resistant to water and temperature. Traditional adhesives are less expensive than specialty adhesives by display average performance. It is majorly used in assembling the product and is a replacement for mechanical fasteners. The aircraft sector is seen to switch to lower weight and fuel consumption materials by incorporating specialty adhesives.

The rise of the infrastructure development in emerging countries is giving a boost to the specialty adhesive market. This is majorly due to theindustrialization of such economies. There is also a growing demand for different kinds of floor laminates, coatings,and facades that are driving the market further. Huge investments in R&D of biobased products are shaping the global market.

Market Dynamics:

Here we will analyze the market dynamics such as drivers, trends and industry-specific challenges for the Specialty Adhesives market.

Drivers:

Product differentiation is one of the main drivers of the market. There is a strong focus on the technology advancement and environmental regulations that have caused manufacturers to produce different types of raw materials to improve the product.

Slowly conventional materials are being replaced by specialty adhesives as it aids in reducing weight and vibrations and further improves the aesthetics of the product. The ease of using such adhesives in assembling which increases the repair of components in contrast to pressure sensitive tapes is expected to surge the market ahead.

Trends:

The main trend seen in the global specialty adhesive market is the growing consumer awareness and demand for better adhesives in the market. There is a shift from mechanical fastener to specialty adhesives, improved lifestyle, disposal income and strong brand loyalty that is propelling the growth of the specialty adhesive market.

Restraint & Challenges:

The harmful emission of volatile organic compounds is seen as restricting thegrowth of the adhesive market. Stiff competition from other low priced materials, stringent environmental regulations and acquisitions will definitely cause an adverse effect on the specialty adhesive market.

Market Segmentation:

The market is segmented by Technology Type:

Waterborne emulsions

Hot-melts

Solvent-borne

Natural polymers

Specialty Adhesive

The market is segmented by product type:

Phenolics and their derivatives

Urea-formaldehyde resins and related products

All natural adhesives

Rubber cement

Polyvinyl chloride and copolymers

Cyanoacrylates

hot melt adhesive

pressure sensitive adhesive

polyvinyl acetate

The market is segmented by Application:

Automobile

Building & Construction

Medical

Transportation

Military

Photonics

Geographic analysis:

Disruptive innovation and international exposure to technology are helping emerging markets like India which has identified disposable hygiene sector as an untapped market with lots of opportunities. The industry wants smart adhesives that are flexible and efficient and can do much more than their adhesive properties.

The Asia Pacific is leading the market for global specialty adhesives and is a major share of the market. North America is positively showing growth signs of the specialty adhesives in the furniture and footwear industry.

Key Players:

Some of the major players in the market include:

Master Bond

Permatex

Savar Specialty Adhesives

Specialty Adhesives, Inc.

Specialty Adhesives & Coatings Ltd.

Report Contents Regional Analysis Report Highlights

Market segments

Market Drivers, Restraints and Opportunities

Market Size & Forecast 2016 to 2022

Supply & Demand Value Chain

Market – Current Trends

Competition & Major Companies

Technology and R&D Status

Porters Five Force Analysis

Strategic and Critical Success Factor Analysis of Key Players

North America

US and Canada

Latin America

Mexico, Brazil, Argentina and Rest of Latin America

Western Europe

EU5 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, U.K.)

Nordic Countries (Denmark, Finland, Norway, and Sweden)

Benelux (Belgium, The Netherlands, and Luxembourg)

Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Russia

Poland

Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia and New Zealand

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East and Africa

GCC countries (Saudi Arabia, Oman, Qatar, Bahrain, UAE and Kuwait)

South Africa

North Africa

Rest of Middle East and Africa

This report is an elaborate aggregation of primary inputs from industry experts and participants across the supply chain. It provides details on market segmentation which is derived from several product mapping exercises, macroeconomic parameters and other qualitative and quantitative insights. The impact of all such factors is delivered across multiple market segments and geographies.

Detailed Historical Overview (Market Origins, Product Launch Timeline, etc.)

Consumer and Pricing Analysis

Market dynamics of the industry

Market Segmentation

Estimated Market Sizing in terms of volume and value

Recent trends in Market and impact

Research Status and Technology Overview

Extensive Industry Structure Coverage

