Specialty And Fine Chemicals Market Trends, Share, Size and Forecast Report By 2022

Specialty and fine chemicals market caters to very particular needs and hence operates with a low volume and high margin. Specialty chemicals consist of two or more fine chemicals as their constituents. Specialty and fine chemicals mainly differentiate themselves from the commoditized chemicals on the basis of margins as well as the basis of the levels of R&D which is significantly higher in the case of the former. The growth of specialty and fine chemicals depend specifically on the growth of the industries to which it is catering to.

End-user/Technology

Both domestic consumptions, as well as exports, drive the growth of specialty chemicals. This is because they find applications in segments like the consumer (e.g. personal care), industries (e.g. textile industry) as well as in infrastructure (e.g. construction chemicals).

The technology used here is of primary concern as they have to cater to the highest standards of the industry as quality has to be ensured to ensure good B2B sales.

Market Dynamics

With the advent of better lifestyle products, the specialty chemicals are gaining demand in the developed markets as well as D&E markets. Since the volume required is low and the margin has to be high, the manufacturing of these chemicals is gradually moving towards the D&E markets due to their competitive advantage of lower labor costs and growing demands in these markets. Also, since the market size is not too large, the number of mergers and acquisitions has been on the rise mainly to enhance technological excellence and distribution network to gain market share.

However, the existing firms are facing some challenges. First of these is the somewhat growing commoditization of some of the mature chemicals used across many industries. This might affect the margins of the producers in the future. Also, there have been some regulatory issues regarding the imports and the environment.

The firms may have an inclination towards the D&E markets, both for selling and production but regulations like European Union’s REACH (Registration, Evaluation, Authorisation, and Restriction of Chemicals) which focus on the impact of these chemicals on human health, the environment, the level of imports and place higher standards on the requirement of quality of standards raises the overall costs.

Market Segmentation

The market segments mainly comprise of the end user drivers and application drivers. End-user drivers mainly comprise of agrochemical and personal care industries whereas application drivers comprise of surfactants and dyes and pigment industries.

Regional/Geographic Analysis

The European and the American market is well developed with the presence of major companies like BASF, Bayer, and Monsanto. There also has been a shift towards the developing markets, especially in the Asia Pacific region, both through the M&A route like Nihon Nohyaku’s acquisition of Hyderabad Chemicals in India and coming up of new companies.

Opportunities

There are immense growth opportunities, especially in developing economies in the Asia Pacific region due to their increased consumption. However, to grasp this opportunity, companies have to manage their product portfolio efficiently and also expand their marketing and distribution network to enhance their market share.

Key Players

Major players include German players like BASF, Bayer; American players like Monsanto. In developing countries like India, players like Rallis (a TATA enterprise), Dhanuka Agritech are prominent.

Request For Full Report:https://www.kennethresearch.com/sample-request-10064368

