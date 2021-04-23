Global Nondestructive Testing Systems for Inspection and Maintenance Market Data Survey Report 2015-2025

Global market size and forecast

Regional market size, production data and export & import

Key manufacturers profile, products & services, sales data of business

Global market size by Major End-Use

Global market size by Major Type

Key manufacturers are included based on company profile, sales data and product specifications etc.:

Aicon 3d Systems Gmbh

Jenoptik AG

Carl Zeiss AG

Gesellschaft Fur Optische Messtechnik (Gom) Mbh

Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd.

Creaform Inc.

Nikon Instruments Inc.

Hexagon Metrology Inc.

Faro Technologies Inc.

Nanometrics Inc.

Olympus Corp.

Kla-Tencor Corp.

Newport Corp.

Perceptron Inc.

Mitutoyo Corp

Major applications as follows:

Semiconductor

Automotive

Textile

Oil & Gas

Others

Major Type as follows:

Flaw Detector

Integrated Inspection Solution

Thickness Gages

XRF and XRD Analyzers

Otehrs

Asia-Pacific

North America

Europe

South America

Middle East & Africa

Table of Content

1 Global Market Overview

1.1 Scope of Statistics

1.1.1 Scope of Products

1.1.2 Scope of Manufacturers

1.1.3 Scope of End-Use

1.1.4 Scope of Product Type

1.1.5 Scope of Regions/Countries

1.2 Global Market Size

…continued

