Styrene Ethylene Butylene Styrene (SEBS) Market Trends, Share, Size and Forecast Report By 2022

SEBS is a saturated thermoplastic elastomer (TPE) which has no double bonds and is becoming popular as an alternative for Poly Vinyl Chloride (PVC). It has found use in various products like handlebar grips, mouth guards used in sports, elastic component of diapers, teethers, flexible electrical cords and much more. SEBS is a water-resistant material and also does not to react with acids and bases. The material is resistant to UV aging and the weathering agents.

End User Industry

Construction industries (seals for windows and doors) and automotive industries (mats for glove compartments, soft skins) account for most use of SEBS in the Asia-Pacific. It is becoming popular in toys industry (in making doll heads) as a replacement for PVC and also in adult toys. SEBS finds its applications in the magnetic seals for many household appliances.

Download Sample of This Strategic Report:https://www.kennethresearch.com/sample-request-10064370

The adhesive industry also uses this plastic for various purposes like hot melts. Sports equipment manufacturers use SEBS in handle grips, ski-pole handles, ski boots, snorkels, flippers and many other types of equipment. It is used in corks for wine bottles as well.

Market Dynamics

The adhesive and sealants market is set to grab around $XX million by 2022. This is a big opportunity for the SEBS market to grow as it is directly used in adhesives. Toys industries can utilize this cheaper plastic to make doll heads. The Asian market has huge potential and this can be grabbed by the big international players.

Plastic production is frowned upon by the entire world currently as they are non-biodegradable. There are many plastics like HDPE and PET which are gathering more market share due to the fact that they are easily recyclable. So this may affect the market growth of SEBS.

Market Segmentation

SEBS products are produced in mainly two variants – Powder and Pallets. Powder form is more popular and common due to more ease of production and more application flexibility.

The prominent end users are toy industries, adhesives industries, sports industries, and construction.

Regional/Geographic Analysis

Asia-Pacific is the major demand zone for SEBS market. The growing economy of India and China combined with the low-cost labor market and infrastructure development boom accounts for the biggest consumption for SEBS. The other main markets are North America, South America, the Middle East, Europe, and Africa.

Opportunities

The demand for SEBS is increasing as it is considered a safer material than PVC and many other plastic variants. Green Peace has listed SEBS as an acceptable alternative to PVC for toys. However, there are still environmental guidelines restricting the production of PVC.

The main opportunity for SEBS is the adhesive, sealant and coating applications, in which it is considered as one of the better plastic variants used in hot melts. SEBS is also more readily recyclable and is widely used in shoe soles or as the soft material in injection molding.

Key Players

Some of the key players in the global SEBS market are Kraton Polymers, JSR Corporation, Sinopec, Dynasol Elastomers, Kraiburg-TPE, LCY Chemical Corp., Asahi Kasei Corporation, ENI, Ningbo Keyuan Petrochemicals and much more.

Report Contents Regional Analysis Report Highlights

Market segments

Market Drivers, Restraints and Opportunities

Market Size & Forecast 2016 to 2022

Supply & Demand Value Chain

Market – Current Trends

Competition & Major Companies

Technology and R&D Status

Porters Five Force Analysis

Strategic and Critical Success Factor Analysis of Key Players

North America

US and Canada

Latin America

Mexico, Brazil, Argentina and Rest of Latin America

Western Europe

EU5 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, U.K.)

Nordic Countries (Denmark, Finland, Norway, and Sweden)

Benelux (Belgium, The Netherlands, and Luxembourg)

Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Russia

Poland

Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia and New Zealand

Rest of Asia Pacific

Request For Full Report:https://www.kennethresearch.com/sample-request-10064370

Middle East and Africa

GCC countries (Saudi Arabia, Oman, Qatar, Bahrain, UAE and Kuwait)

South Africa

North Africa

Rest of Middle East and Africa

This report is an elaborate aggregation of primary inputs from industry experts and participants across the supply chain. It provides details on market segmentation which is derived from several product mapping exercises, macroeconomic parameters and other qualitative and quantitative insights. The impact of all such factors is delivered across multiple market segments and geographies.

Detailed Historical Overview (Market Origins, Product Launch Timeline, etc.)

Consumer and Pricing Analysis

Market dynamics of the industry

Market Segmentation

Estimated Market Sizing in terms of volume and value

Recent trends in Market and impact

Research Status and Technology Overview

Extensive Industry Structure Coverage

About Kenneth Research

Kenneth Research is a reselling agency providing market research solutions in different verticals such as Automotive and Transportation, Chemicals and Materials, Healthcare, Food & Beverage and Consumer Packaged Goods, Semiconductors, Electronics & ICT, Packaging, and Others. Our portfolio includes set of market research insights such as market sizing and market forecasting, market share analysis and key positioning of the players (manufacturers, deals and distributors, etc), understanding the competitive landscape and their business at a ground level and many more. Our research experts deliver the offerings efficiently and effectively within a stipulated time. The market study provided by Kenneth Research helps the Industry veterans/investors to think and to act wisely in their overall strategy formulation

Contact Us

Kenneth Research

Email : [email protected]

Phone: +1 313 462 0609