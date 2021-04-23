Tin Market – Overview and scope, market Size, industry Trends, Outlook, Opportunity Till 2022

Tin is a basically a metal which is soft in nature and has a color of silvery-white. It belongs to the 14th group elemets in the periodic table and has the symbol Sn. Its melting point is 231.9 degree Celsius while its boiling point is 2603 degree Celsius. It has an atomic number of 50 and an atomic mass of 118.71u. It is highly crystalline and ductile in nature. By its nature it is resistant to corrosion due to water, but is effected by acid and alkali attacks. It was largely used in solder, but it has found its use in many other fields such as plating, coating Etc.

Market Dynamics:

The market for Tinlooks to increase gradually in the coming future. The market for tin was not in a good shape for the past few years but it is expected to grow in the future. This growth rate can be attributed to the growing demand for canned food products and also rapid growth in the electronics industry. And also in the field of ammunition, where in steps are being taken to replace lead with tin, will also impact the expected increase in demand for tin.

The focus in todays world is shifting towards recycling of tin through which the production cost of tin can be reduced drastically. The initiatives taken up by the international council on mining and metals have encouraged people to go forward and continue with recycling of Tin, which would also contribute to the growth in demand for tin as the prices reduce.

The market for Quartzcan be segmented based on the application.On the basis of Applications, the Tin market can be segmented into Soldering, Tinplate, Lead acid batteries, copper alloys, Tin chemicals, and others.

The market for Tin based on geographies can be categorized into America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa. The highest market for Tin is considered to be the Asia-pacific region, This can be attributed to the increasing consumption of canned food products in Countries like India and China. The American market can be placed next in the list, this is also because of the increasing use of Tin in packaging purposes.

The Key players in thePrinting Ink industry are EmpresaMetalrgicaVinto S.A, GejiuZili Mining and Smelting Co., Ltd., Guangxi China Tin Group, Malaysia Smelting Corporation, Metallo-Chimique International N.V., Minsur S.A.

North America

US and Canada

Latin America

Mexico, Brazil, Argentina and Rest of Latin America

Western Europe

EU5 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, U.K.)

Nordic Countries (Denmark, Finland, Norway, and Sweden)

Benelux (Belgium, The Netherlands, and Luxembourg)

Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Russia

Poland

Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia and New Zealand

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East and Africa

GCC countries (Saudi Arabia, Oman, Qatar, Bahrain, UAE and Kuwait)

South Africa

North Africa

Rest of Middle East and Africa

This report is an elaborate aggregation of primary inputs from industry experts and participants across the supply chain. It provides details on market segmentation which is derived from several product mapping exercises, macroeconomic parameters and other qualitative and quantitative insights. The impact of all such factors is delivered across multiple market segments and geographies.

