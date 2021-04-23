Titanium Dioxide Nanomaterial Market Growth, Emerging Trends and Future Opportunities Till 2022

Titanium-Dioxide (TiO2) has become a part of a common man’s everyday life. It is mostly found with other types of rocks and is one of the most well-known mineral. In the EU, around 70% od of TiO2 is extracted using sulfate method and the remaining using chloride method. To get the nanoscale TiO2 it has to be further processed by hydrolyzing the titanium alkoxylates and then treating them thermally. The temperature determines the particle’s crystalline form. These can also be obtained by reacting Titanium chloride with ammonia and then heating the titanium oxide hydrate gives us TiO2.

It has commercial application owing to its various properties, low cost, simple production process, various forms and sizes. It is used in wide variety of products like cosmetics, paints, dyes, textiles, varnishes, paper, plastics, food, drugs and more. Titanium dioxide nanomaterials are 100 times finer than the TiO2 pigments and exhibits other properties. These are used as white pigments and its property of high resistance to UV finds its application in sunscreens, textile fibers and wood preservatives.

Another property of TiO2 is its photocatalytic activity, it is increased through the high surface-volume ratio of the nanoparticles which makes it suitable for paints and dyes. The hydrophilic properties of TiO2 makes it suitable for house paints or tiles which are self-cleaning and pollutant degrading and due to this property, it can also be used for anti-fog coatings. The TiO2 Nano-particles are also suited for dye-sensitized solar cells.

There has been continuous increase in demand for the TiO2 owing to its application in personal care products like Sunscreens. This is leading the growth of this market. The UV protection property along with its easy to manufacture and use and consistency, these are finding an increased usage in paints, dyes, textiles and many more.

The market has been segmented on the basis of application. The applications are personal care products, paints and coating, energy, paper and ink manufacturing, catalysts and others.

Europe leads the manufacturing of TiO2 followed the North America and Asia Pacific is set to grow at the fastest pace in this market. Country wise, USA leads the market chare followed by Germany and China.

Some of the major players in the market includeACS Material, American Elements, Cristal Inc., Evonik Industries, Huntsman (Sachtleben), MKnano, Sigma-Aldrich, Tronox, US Research Nanomaterials, XuanchengJingrui New Material

