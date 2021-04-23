UV Stabilizers Market Size, Share, Revenue Growth, Development and Demand Forecast To 2022

UV is an electromagnetic radiation.It lies between visible light and X-rays. UV is present in sunlight as well as in electric arcs, mercury vapor-lamps.Sunburn, suntan, and skin cancer are some of the problems faced on prolonged exposure to UV rays. Polymers and other materials on exposure may crack and disintegrate.Many dyes and pigments can fade away affecting the textile industry. This phenomenon is called phototendering. UV absorbers, Quenchers and HALS are the three most prominent types of UV stabilizers.

End User/Technology

UV absorbers change the harmful UV radiation into harmless infra-red radiation or heat, which is dissipated through the polymer body. Carbon Black is one of the most important UV absorbers. Quenchers convert the high energy state to lower energy state by transferring energy by quenching the excited state of a carbonyl group formed during photo-oxidation.

HALS limit the free radicals formed during photo-oxidation and thus protect the object.It is widely used in many industries, particularly the automobile, packaging, and shading industry. The UV stabilizer market will reach 1.51 billion USD by 2021.

Market Dynamics

India and China are the two most populous countries in the world. These two countries account for 40% of the world’s population. The growth in population coupled with urbanization has led to the highusage of UV stabilizers in auto and packaging industry. Wood and plastic tend to degrade over time, so this provides a low-cost coating.

Pet bottles and food-grade containers are gaining importance and so is the usage of UV stabilizers in the packaging industry.Increased demand for greenhouse film is also a factor to be reckoned.India will be the largest consumer of greenhouse films in the world by 2021.High production cost and cost of raw materials are some of the problems faced.

Market segmentation

Based on type:

HALS

UV absorber

Quenchers

Based on geography

Asia-Pacific

Europe

North America

Rest of The World

Based on industry

Packaging

Automotive

Agriculture

Building & Construction

Adhesives & Sealants

Plastics

Others

Regional/Geographic Analysis

The global UV Stabilizers market is segmented into several key regions: Asia-Pacific (APAC), Europe and Middle-East(EMEA), North America(NAM) and South America(LATAM).In first-world countries, increased use of nanotechnology will lead to the high demand for UV stabilizers.The APAC region will also havean increase of manufacturing industries which will drive the requirement of UV stabilizers.

Opportunities

Increase use of Nano-composites in UV stabilizers, rising development, and cross-industry collaboration activities.The mechanical, electrical and UV resistant properties of many substances are enhanced when you use a Nano-particle coating on them.However, since all polymers are susceptible to degradation, the Nano-particles may ultimately get released into the environment

Key Players

BASF SE

Songwon Industrial Co., Ltd.

Clariant AG

Solvay SA

Altana AG

Adeka Corporation

Addivant

Valtris Specialty Chemicals

Lycus Ltd.

Mayzo, Inc

Market segments

Market Drivers, Restraints and Opportunities

Market Size & Forecast 2016 to 2022

Supply & Demand Value Chain

Market – Current Trends

Competition & Major Companies

Technology and R&D Status

Porters Five Force Analysis

Strategic and Critical Success Factor Analysis of Key Players

North America

US and Canada

Latin America

Mexico, Brazil, Argentina and Rest of Latin America

Western Europe

EU5 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, U.K.)

Nordic Countries (Denmark, Finland, Norway, and Sweden)

Benelux (Belgium, The Netherlands, and Luxembourg)

Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Russia

Poland

Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia and New Zealand

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East and Africa

GCC countries (Saudi Arabia, Oman, Qatar, Bahrain, UAE and Kuwait)

South Africa

North Africa

Rest of Middle East and Africa

This report is an elaborate aggregation of primary inputs from industry experts and participants across the supply chain. It provides details on market segmentation which is derived from several product mapping exercises, macroeconomic parameters and other qualitative and quantitative insights. The impact of all such factors is delivered across multiple market segments and geographies.

Detailed Historical Overview (Market Origins, Product Launch Timeline, etc.)

Consumer and Pricing Analysis

Market dynamics of the industry

Market Segmentation

Estimated Market Sizing in terms of volume and value

Recent trends in Market and impact

Research Status and Technology Overview

Extensive Industry Structure Coverage

