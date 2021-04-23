UV Stabilizers Market Size, Share, Revenue Growth, Development and Demand Forecast To 2022

UV is an electromagnetic radiation.It lies between visible light and X-rays. UV is present in sunlight as well as in electric arcs, mercury vapor-lamps.Sunburn, suntan, and skin cancer are some of the problems faced on prolonged exposure to UV rays. Polymers and other materials on exposure may crack and disintegrate.Many dyes and pigments can fade away affecting the textile industry. This phenomenon is called phototendering. UV absorbers, Quenchers and HALS are the three most prominent types of UV stabilizers.
UV absorbers change the harmful UV radiation into harmless infra-red radiation or heat, which is dissipated through the polymer body. Carbon Black is one of the most important UV absorbers. Quenchers convert the high energy state to lower energy state by transferring energy by quenching the excited state of a carbonyl group formed during photo-oxidation.
HALS limit the free radicals formed during photo-oxidation and thus protect the object.It is widely used in many industries, particularly the automobile, packaging, and shading industry. The UV stabilizer market will reach 1.51 billion USD by 2021.
Market Dynamics
India and China are the two most populous countries in the world. These two countries account for 40% of the world’s population. The growth in population coupled with urbanization has led to the highusage of UV stabilizers in auto and packaging industry. Wood and plastic tend to degrade over time, so this provides a low-cost coating.
Pet bottles and food-grade containers are gaining importance and so is the usage of UV stabilizers in the packaging industry.Increased demand for greenhouse film is also a factor to be reckoned.India will be the largest consumer of greenhouse films in the world by 2021.High production cost and cost of raw materials are some of the problems faced.
Market segmentation
Based on type:
HALS
UV absorber
Quenchers
Based on geography
Asia-Pacific
Europe
North America
Rest of The World
Based on industry
Packaging
Automotive
Agriculture
Building & Construction
Adhesives & Sealants
Plastics
Others
Regional/Geographic Analysis
The global UV Stabilizers market is segmented into several key regions: Asia-Pacific (APAC), Europe and Middle-East(EMEA), North America(NAM) and South America(LATAM).In first-world countries, increased use of nanotechnology will lead to the high demand for UV stabilizers.The APAC region will also havean increase of manufacturing industries which will drive the requirement of UV stabilizers.
Opportunities
Increase use of Nano-composites in UV stabilizers, rising development, and cross-industry collaboration activities.The mechanical, electrical and UV resistant properties of many substances are enhanced when you use a Nano-particle coating on them.However, since all polymers are susceptible to degradation, the Nano-particles may ultimately get released into the environment
Key Players
BASF SE
Songwon Industrial Co., Ltd.
Clariant AG
Solvay SA
Altana AG
Adeka Corporation
Addivant
Valtris Specialty Chemicals
Lycus Ltd.
Mayzo, Inc
