Vinyl Acetate Market Trends, market Share, Growth, Opportunity And 2022

Vinyl Acetate monomer is an active, colorless and liquid phase chemical and an essential building block used in an extensive range of consumer Products- Resins for Adhesives, Intermediaries Used in Paints, Coatings, packaging films, Textiles, emulsion polymers, Wire and Cable, Laminated Safety Glass, Packaging, Automotive Plastic fuel tank, Chewing gum base, and other end consumer products and also find a variety Industrial applications – Used in the manufacture of Poly-vinyl Acetate, Poly-vinyl Alcohol, Ethylene-Vinyl Acetate, Ethylene-Vinyl Alcohol, Polyethylene Compounds, Acrylic fibers etc.

In addition to being driven by the demand from the various end user industries listed above, it’s the market for the various derivatives which find application in Adhesives, Paper coatings, Industrial Coatings, thickeners, Photosensitive coatings, photovoltaic cells, wire enamels, gas barriers layers in co-extruded packaging, food packaging and plastic bottles etc. which propel the market for Vinyl Acetate monomer. Competition in Vinyl Acetate market is very limited due to the fact that it is characterized by high entry barriers like high capital requirements and limited processing technologies.

Market Dynamics

Rapid Urbanization and infrastructure developments in developing countries, combined with rebounding construction spending in Western Europe and America besides the expanding manufacturing output, boosting adhesive use in packaging, automobiles, furnitures and electronics amongst others, particularly in the emerging economies of the Asia-Pacific, is projected to drive the global demand for adhesives in-turn fuelling demand for vinyl acetate monomer and its derivatives.

The growing impetus to reduce emissions and switch to renewable energy like solar energy is expected to boost the demand for photo-voltaic cells in-turn driving the vinyl acetate monomer market. Increasing popularity of refrigerated and shelf-stable food items is projected to boost the demand for ethylene vinyl alcohol, which dominates the VAM market in terms of value, as it’s extensively used by packaging films manufacturers and is gaining increasing traction in the packaging industry due to its ability to provide oxygen barrier food packaging that improves the shelf-life of packaged food.

Rising demand from paints & coatings coating’s end user industries, particularly in the developing economies of Asia-Pacific and Latin America is also expected to drive the global VAM market. Rising demand from production of emulsion polymers, resins used in textiles, laminated safety glass used in buildings and automobiles and wire and cable polyethylene compounds (whose demand grows concurrently with increased urbanization and construction activities) are also expected to positively influence the global VAM market over the forecast period.Volatility in crude oil prices and other key raw materials, and stringent regulations due to growing environmental concerns are anticipated to be key challenges to the growth of global VAM market.

Market Segmentation:

The Global Chemicals for cosmetics and toiletries market can be segmented on the basis of application into:

Polyvinyl Acetate

Polyvinyl alcohol

Ethylene-vinyl acetate

Ethylene-vinyl alcohol

Others (vinyl acetate ethylene, etc.)

Finally, it can also be segmented on the basis of region into:

Americas

EMEA

Asia-Pacific

Regional/Geographic Analysis

Americas

Given that crude oil is a major input to ethylene production which in turn is a feedstock for VAM, uninterrupted supply of raw materials for the manufacture of VAM is expected to be ensured from increasing shale gas exploration and production activities.

VAM production is set for big fillip in the US considering the fact that natural gas extracted from shale gas has a high percentage of ethane compared with crude oil, and is expected to meet the growing domestic demand on account of rising demand from packaging, adhesive and photovoltaic manufacturing industries.

Asia Pacific

Asia-Pacific region accounts for close to half the market volume and is the fastest growing market on account of the rapid growth of the various end-user industries, with India and China in particular, expected to witness healthy demand due to increasing paints & coatings( from infrastructural developmental activities) and adhesives demand. Stringent government regulations concerning production off vinyl acetate in several western European and North American countries are pushing producers as well as consumers towards the emerging economies of Asia-Pacific where the regulation is lax compared to the West.

EMEA

The market for Vinyl Acetate in Western Europe is characterized by an increasing reliance on imports due to capacity closures in 2013 and stringent environmental regulations.

Key Players

Some of the key players in the segment include:

AkzoNobel

BASF

Evonik Industries

Solvay-Rhodia

Stepan

Active Organics

Bayer

Bio-Botanica’

Honeywell International

Gyan Flavours Export

International Flavors and Fragrances

Report Contents Regional Analysis Report Highlights

Market segments

Market Drivers, Restraints and Opportunities

Market Size & Forecast 2016 to 2022

Supply & Demand Value Chain

Market – Current Trends

Competition & Major Companies

Technology and R&D Status

Porters Five Force Analysis

Strategic and Critical Success Factor Analysis of Key Players

North America

US and Canada

Latin America

Mexico, Brazil, Argentina and Rest of Latin America

Western Europe

EU5 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, U.K.)

Nordic Countries (Denmark, Finland, Norway, and Sweden)

Benelux (Belgium, The Netherlands, and Luxembourg)

Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Russia

Poland

Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia and New Zealand

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East and Africa

GCC countries (Saudi Arabia, Oman, Qatar, Bahrain, UAE and Kuwait)

South Africa

North Africa

Rest of Middle East and Africa

This report is an elaborate aggregation of primary inputs from industry experts and participants across the supply chain. It provides details on market segmentation which is derived from several product mapping exercises, macroeconomic parameters and other qualitative and quantitative insights. The impact of all such factors is delivered across multiple market segments and geographies.

Detailed Historical Overview (Market Origins, Product Launch Timeline, etc.)

Consumer and Pricing Analysis

Market dynamics of the industry

Market Segmentation

Estimated Market Sizing in terms of volume and value

Recent trends in Market and impact

Research Status and Technology Overview

Extensive Industry Structure Coverage

