Water based Alkyds Coatings Market Trends, Share, Size and Forecast Report By 2022

Earlier in the past oil based alkyds coatings were used for many applications. But due to stringent environmental government policies and also high performance ability, water based alkyds coatings are used nowadays. Even though the performance of water based alkyd coatings is not up to the mark, it is expected to increase the usage of such products due to environmental regulations and also harmful environmental effects of solvent based coatings. Resins used to produce water based coatings products are acrylic, alkyds, epoxy, polyurethane etc. Depending upon the industries water based alkyd coatings has wide range of applications. These include construction industries, automotive industries, furniture manufacturing industries, etc. Numerous companies around the globe manufacture these products and variation of these products.

Market dynamics

The water based alkyd coatings market is expected to grow moderately in near future. As there is need of these products in emerging economies, the demand is expected to grow which in turn will aid the production and manufacturing of these coatings. Increase in construction activities and buildings also influence the demand of these coats.

However, the price of raw materials required for the production of these products and the consequences faced by the environment by the usage of the product might hamper the growth of the market. But, the implementation of strict regulations by government and environmentalist specificallyregarding VOC content which favours eco-friendly environment might uplift the growth of the market in forecasted period.

Market Segmentation

The water based coatings can be segmented by the resins used such as acrylic, polyurethane, epoxy, alkyds. However, alkyds being one of them the segmentation is not much wide in range. Water based alkyds coatings market is segmented on the basis of user applications and resin. On the basis of end use application the market is classified into construction industries, automotive industries- OEM and refinish, furniture industries, electronics, aerospace, etc.

Regional/Geographic Analysis

The water based alkyd coatings market is geographically segmented into APAC, North America, South America, Europe, and MEA. APAC is leading the market in terms of market share and consumption. However, developing countries such as India where urbanisation is aiding the demand of such products is expected to witness rapid growth in this market.

Key Players

Major companies which are manufacturing these products are Akzo Nobel, Dow, PPG, Valspar Corporation, Asian Paints,etc.

Report Contents Regional Analysis Report Highlights

Market segments

Market Drivers, Restraints and Opportunities

Market Size & Forecast 2016 to 2022

Supply & Demand Value Chain

Market – Current Trends

Competition & Major Companies

Technology and R&D Status

Porters Five Force Analysis

Strategic and Critical Success Factor Analysis of Key Players

North America

US and Canada

Latin America

Mexico, Brazil, Argentina and Rest of Latin America

Western Europe

EU5 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, U.K.)

Nordic Countries (Denmark, Finland, Norway, and Sweden)

Benelux (Belgium, The Netherlands, and Luxembourg)

Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Russia

Poland

Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia and New Zealand

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East and Africa

GCC countries (Saudi Arabia, Oman, Qatar, Bahrain, UAE and Kuwait)

South Africa

North Africa

Rest of Middle East and Africa

This report is an elaborate aggregation of primary inputs from industry experts and participants across the supply chain. It provides details on market segmentation which is derived from several product mapping exercises, macroeconomic parameters and other qualitative and quantitative insights. The impact of all such factors is delivered across multiple market segments and geographies.

Detailed Historical Overview (Market Origins, Product Launch Timeline, etc.)

Consumer and Pricing Analysis

Market dynamics of the industry

Market Segmentation

Estimated Market Sizing in terms of volume and value

Recent trends in Market and impact

Research Status and Technology Overview

Extensive Industry Structure Coverage

