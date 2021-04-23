Water Softening Systems Market Overview and scope, Top Key Players, Drivers and Trends to 2022

Water softening systems are used to remove metal cations like calcium, magnesium from hard water, in order to make water soft’ and more usable with soaps. This in turn also helps in extending the life of plumbing , since the steel taps and pipes get coated with scale due to the presence of these metals in water. Although some detergents contain agents that counter the effect of scales present in water, more sophisticated systems need proper treatment of hard water before further usage.
Market Dynamics
With increasing water shortage crisis water table levels falling down, ground water usage from deep tube wells has increased. This water would have hardness at the higher side of the freshwater range- 15 to 375 ppm. This would result in more requirements of water softening solutions. Also with rising consciousness about hygiene levels and importance of clean potable water for citizens from all economic strata, the need for cost effective and viable water softening systems will grow.
Market Segmentation
One of the criteria on which the water softening systems market can be segmented is based on the underlying technology. This can be of two types – salt based and salt free, depending on whether salt is used in the process. While the salt based processes work on the principle of ion exchange, the salt free ones could use either electromagnetic or catalytic principles. Another segmentation criterion is the usage. These systems could be used for domestic as well as industrial purposes.
Geographic Analysis
Demand for water softening systems are in good numbers in most of the American, European, African and APAC countries.
Key Players
Kent Water Purifiers, General Electric Company, EcoWater Systems LLC, Culligan International Company, Marlo Incorporated, Pelican Water Systems, Harvey Water Softeners Ltd and BWT AG
