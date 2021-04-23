Global Mutliphase Pumps Market Competition, Opportunities and Challenges 2021

Summary
Market Segment as follows:
By Region
Asia-Pacific
North America
Europe
South America
Middle East & Africa
By Type
Twin-screw pump (TSP)
Helicoaxial pump (HAP)
Progressing-cavity pump (PCP)
By Application
Onshore
Offshore
Subsea
Downhole
By Company
Sulzer
ITT Bornemann GmbH
Maag
Leistritz
Colfax Corporation
Novomet
Kosaka Laboratory Ltd
HMS Group
Flowserve
Tianjin Pumps & Machinery Group
The main contents of the report including:
Section 1:
Product definition, type and application, global and regional market overview;
Section 2:
Global and regional Market competition by company;
Section 3:
Global and regional sales revenue, volume and price by type;
Section 4:
Global and regional sales revenue, volume and price by application;
Section 5:
Regional export and import;
Section 6:
Company information, business overview, sales data and product specifications;
Section 7:
Industry chain and raw materials;
Section 8:
SWOT and Porter’s Five Forces;
Section 9:
Conclusion.
Table of Contents
1 Market Overview
1.1 Market Segment Overview
1.1.1 Product Definition
1.1.2 Market by Type
1.1.2.1 Twin-screw pump (TSP)
Figure Twin-screw pump (TSP) Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Million USD)
Figure Twin-screw pump (TSP) Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Volume)
Figure Twin-screw pump (TSP) Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD
Figure Twin-screw pump (TSP) Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Volume)
1.1.2.2 Helicoaxial pump (HAP)
Figure Helicoaxial pump (HAP) Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Million USD)
Figure Helicoaxial pump (HAP) Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Volume)
Figure Helicoaxial pump (HAP) Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)
Figure Helicoaxial pump (HAP) Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Volume)
1.1.2.3 Progressing-cavity pump (PCP)
Figure Progressing-cavity pump (PCP) Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Million USD)
Figure Progressing-cavity pump (PCP) Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Volume)
Figure Progressing-cavity pump (PCP) Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)
Figure Progressing-cavity pump (PCP) Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Volume)
1.1.3 Market by Application
1.1.3.1 Onshore
….. CONTINUED
