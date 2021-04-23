Water Treatment Chemicals Market Trends, Share, Size and Forecast Report By 2022

Water treatment removes impurities such as biological contaminants, undesirable chemicals, suspended solids and gases. The objective is to produce water that can be used for specific purposes.Total suspended solids does not dissolve in water and result in cloudiness. Water treatment is done to reduce the TSS levels. Apart from human consumption, water treatments serve purposes such as meeting requirements of medical, household, agricultural, chemical and industrial applications.

Market Dynamics

The market is witnessing enormous demand due to factors such as increasing demand for clean water and improving water quality standard. The increase in consumption of water across the world along with stringent government regulations on the TSS levels drives the demand for water treatment chemicals market.

However, factors such as presence of alternate treatment technologies and increase in prices of water treatment chemicals impede the growth of the water treatment chemicals market. Also, aversion to chemical treatments hamper the progress in the market.

Market Segmentation

The global water treatment chemicals market is segmented on the basis of type and end user.On the basis of end user, market can be segmented into municipal, oil and gas, mining, chemical, power, food and beverage, pulp and paper and others. Municipal segment is projected to remain the dominant segment in the market.

The market is split into coagulants and flocculants, scale inhibitors, biocides and disinfectants, corrosion inhibitors, chelating agents, anti-foaming agents, PH adjusters and stabilizers and others. Coagulants and flocculants are projected to experience the highest growth in the market.

Geographical Analysis

The market is segmented into North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia-Pacific and MEA. Asia-Pacific is anticipated to be the largest market with a growing population, urbanization and population and rapid economic growth. North America is the second most lucrative market for new entrants after Asia-Pacific. Government regulations and increasing demand for industrial sector fuels the growth of the market in this region.

Key Players

Some of the key players in the market include AkzoNobel, BASF, Ashland, Kemira, GE Infrastructure Water and Process Technologies, Kurita Water Industries and Evonik.

North America

US and Canada

Latin America

Mexico, Brazil, Argentina and Rest of Latin America

Western Europe

EU5 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, U.K.)

Nordic Countries (Denmark, Finland, Norway, and Sweden)

Benelux (Belgium, The Netherlands, and Luxembourg)

Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Russia

Poland

Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia and New Zealand

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East and Africa

GCC countries (Saudi Arabia, Oman, Qatar, Bahrain, UAE and Kuwait)

South Africa

North Africa

Rest of Middle East and Africa

This report is an elaborate aggregation of primary inputs from industry experts and participants across the supply chain. It provides details on market segmentation which is derived from several product mapping exercises, macroeconomic parameters and other qualitative and quantitative insights. The impact of all such factors is delivered across multiple market segments and geographies.

