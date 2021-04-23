Waterborne Adheives Market Trends, Share, Size and Forecast Report By 2022

Soluble synthetic and natural polymers are used to produce waterborne adhesives. After application, these adhesives get absorbed by the substrate soon after the water evaporates. However, some polymers are water soluble, hence can’t provide much resistance to moisture. But there are benefits like high initial adhesion, solid content and low or no solvent content which make it particularly useful in the industry.
End-user/Technology
Waterborne adhesives are increasingly used in sectors like building and construction, electrical and electronics, transportation, healthcare etc. These adhesives are normally produced as dry powders to be mixed with water for anapplication or as solutions. Due to low-toxic and eco-friendly nature, waterborne adhesives are also applicable for end users like footwear and leather, packaging, building and construction, furniture etc.
Market Dynamics
Factors predicted to drive market growth and demand worldwide are as follows
As it is eco-friendly and less toxic, it’s increasingly used in packaging
Due to its non-reactive nature, it’s also used in food packaging
Advancement in the production of bio-based adhesives is driving the market growth
High adhesion properties, eco-friendly and high solid content make waterborne adhesives applicable both for commercial and industrial sectors
Market Segmentation
The global Waterborne Adhesives market can be segmented in terms of end users, applications,and resin types.
On the basis of end users, it can be segmented into
Electrical and electronics
Building and construction
Transportation
Healthcare
On the basis of applications types, it can be segmented into
Paper lamination
Bookbinding
Tapes
Bag manufacturing
Others
On the basis of resin types, it can be segmented into
Ethylene vinyl acetate emulsion
Polyvinyl Acetate Emulsion
Acrylics
Others
Regional/Geographic Analysis
The Asia Pacific accounts for the largest market share due to increasing use of packaging, automotive and packaging industry. Asian countries like China and India are contributing to this growth due to theexpansion of automotive industry. China is also the largest producer as it owns most of the production plants.
Key Players
Some of the major players include Dow Chemicals, Sika AG, Henkel AG & Co. KGaA, 3M, JowatAG, H.B. Fuller, Cyberbond LLC, Dymax Corporation. Etc.
