Waterborne Coatings Market Demand, Share, Trends, Growth, Opportunities and Top Key 2022

Waterborne coatings are substrates which are used with water to dissolve the resin. These coatings are environment-friendly as they contain a minimum amount of other synthetic solvents. Waterborne coatings are of different types like water-dispersible, water-based alkyds, latex paints etc.
End-user/Technology
Waterborne coatings are increasingly used in sectors like architecture and automotive industry. Due to growing awareness about eco-friendly and low VOC green coatings, demand for these coatings is also increasing. Other coatings like water-based alkyds and latex paints are getting used in packaging, architectural industry.
Download Sample of This Strategic Report:https://www.kennethresearch.com/sample-request-10064393
Market Dynamics
Factors predicted to drive market growth and demand worldwide are as follows
Growing demand from automotive and infrastructure industry
Strict environmental norms to control VOC emissions
Challenges faced by this market are as follows
Lack of awareness about waterborne coatings in developing countries
Market Segmentation
The global Waterborne Coatings market can be segmented in terms of product type and end-use industry. On the basis of product type, it can be segmented into
Epoxy
Polyester
Acrylic
PTFE
Polyurethane
Others
On the basis of end-use industry, it can be segmented into
General industry
Architecture industry
Coil industry
Automotive industry
Marine industry
Wood industry
Regional/Geographic Analysis
Asia Pacific market is predicted to grow the fastest due to rapid industrialization and growing automotive industry in Asian countries like India and China, which is driving the demand for waterborne coatings. Due to relaxed government norms in countries like Malaysia, Indonesia,and Thailand, there is increased production of waterborne adhesivesas more manufacturing facilities are set up by automotive companies. North America and Europe followAsia Pacific in terms of market share, due to increase in purchasing power of people in these regions.
Key Players
Some of the major players include BASF, Berger Paints, Sherwin Williams, Akzo Nobel, RPM International, Axalta Coating Systems, Nippon, Valspar, DAW Caparol etc.
Report Contents Regional Analysis Report Highlights
Market segments
Market Drivers, Restraints and Opportunities
Market Size & Forecast 2016 to 2022
Supply & Demand Value Chain
Market – Current Trends
Competition & Major Companies
Technology and R&D Status
Porters Five Force Analysis
Strategic and Critical Success Factor Analysis of Key Players
North America
US and Canada
Latin America
Mexico, Brazil, Argentina and Rest of Latin America
Western Europe
EU5 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, U.K.)
Nordic Countries (Denmark, Finland, Norway, and Sweden)
Benelux (Belgium, The Netherlands, and Luxembourg)
Rest of Western Europe
Eastern Europe
Russia
Poland
Rest of Eastern Europe
Asia Pacific
China
India
Japan
Australia and New Zealand
Rest of Asia Pacific
Request For Full Report:https://www.kennethresearch.com/sample-request-10064393
Middle East and Africa
GCC countries (Saudi Arabia, Oman, Qatar, Bahrain, UAE and Kuwait)
South Africa
North Africa
Rest of Middle East and Africa
This report is an elaborate aggregation of primary inputs from industry experts and participants across the supply chain. It provides details on market segmentation which is derived from several product mapping exercises, macroeconomic parameters and other qualitative and quantitative insights. The impact of all such factors is delivered across multiple market segments and geographies.
Detailed Historical Overview (Market Origins, Product Launch Timeline, etc.)
Consumer and Pricing Analysis
Market dynamics of the industry
Market Segmentation
Estimated Market Sizing in terms of volume and value
Recent trends in Market and impact
Research Status and Technology Overview
Extensive Industry Structure Coverage
About Kenneth Research
Kenneth Research is a reselling agency providing market research solutions in different verticals such as Automotive and Transportation, Chemicals and Materials, Healthcare, Food & Beverage and Consumer Packaged Goods, Semiconductors, Electronics & ICT, Packaging, and Others. Our portfolio includes set of market research insights such as market sizing and market forecasting, market share analysis and key positioning of the players (manufacturers, deals and distributors, etc), understanding the competitive landscape and their business at a ground level and many more. Our research experts deliver the offerings efficiently and effectively within a stipulated time. The market study provided by Kenneth Research helps the Industry veterans/investors to think and to act wisely in their overall strategy formulation
Contact Us
Kenneth Research
Email : [email protected]
Phone: +1 313 462 0609https://bisouv.com/