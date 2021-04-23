Wood Pulp Market Trends, market Share, Growth, Opportunity And 2022

Wood pulp is one of the most important trading products globally due to its high demand in the paper production industry. The increased utilization of wood pulp is one of the main growth factors for this market. Also increased in consumption of tissue paper has assisted the growth of the market. The pulp is made by chemically or mechanically separating cellulose fibres from wood, fibre crops or waste paper. Chemical wood pulp helps in producing high quality paper. Semi chemical pulping process is also used on wood pulp. It costs lower than other chemical processes. Semi chemical wood pulp is used to manufacture tissue, fine paper, cartons, magazines etc.

Market Dynamics

There is rise in demand from emerging markets like Asia, Middle East, and Africa. Tissue papers are mostly used in households. As it is an essential component for hygiene, the demand for tissue paper is ought to grow in coming years, which will result in growth of global pulp market.

Also demand of fluffy pulp is increasing due to its various applications. This pulp is used in baby diapers, feminine hygiene products, patients suffering from incontinence, pet pads etc. development in fluffy pulp products will enhance the growth of the market.

Market Segmentation

The market is segmented in terms of grade like non wood pulp, semi chemical pulp, chemical pulp etc., by end use like writing paper, tissue paper, and various others kinds of papers. Chemical pulp segment has major shares of the pulp market.

Demand of high strength in the end user applications will be fundamental factor for the growth of this segment in future. Due to increase in demand of dye, pigments, and mostly papers in countries like India, China, and Indonesia where the population is high compared to countries in other continents, the rise in growth of end user segment is witnessed.

Regional/Geographic analysis

Geographical segmentation is majorly in Americas, Asia Pacific region (APAC) and EMEA. Americas currently contributes most in global production. APAC is considered to be fastest growing region of global wood pulp market. The increased consumption of paper and paper based products has urged vendors to increase production capacity. Moreover, availability of resources in terms of raw materials will affect the growth of market in these regions.

Key Players

Key players in this market are APP, ARAUCO, Fibrica, UPM, Suzano, Pulp and Paper, APRIL Group, Canfor, Mercer International etc.

This report is an elaborate aggregation of primary inputs from industry experts and participants across the supply chain. It provides details on market segmentation which is derived from several product mapping exercises, macroeconomic parameters and other qualitative and quantitative insights. The impact of all such factors is delivered across multiple market segments and geographies.

