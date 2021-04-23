Xylene Market Growth, Emerging Trends and Future Opportunities Till 2022

Xylene is an aromatic hydrocarbon, which is widely used in industry and medical technology as a solvent. It is a colorless, sweet-smelling liquid or gas that is occurring naturally in petroleum, coal and wood tar, and it is so named because it is found in crude wood spirit. Three different forms of Xylene are: ortho-, meta- and para-xylene.Xylene is used as a solvent in leather industries, paint, printing, and rubber. It is found in small amounts in airplane fuel, gasoline and cigarette smoke. In dentistry, xylene is used in histological laboratories for tissue processing, staining and cover slipping and also in endodontic retreatment as a gutta-percha solvent.

Xylene is used as a solvent in various industries like paints & coatings, cosmetics, bactericides, herbicides, glues &adhesives and many others. It is also used in food manufacturing (chips and wafers), steel, silicon and integrated circuits. In staining procedures, its excellent dewaxing and clearing capabilities contribute to brilliantly stained slides.

The demand increase of Xylene in application industries like rubber and leather is the major growth driver for global market. The global xylene market has witnessed a positive growth. In addition to this, it is also used in textile industry as polyester which will support the growth in this market. Technological advancements and government support are creating major opportunities in the global market. Geographically, Asia-Pacific is estimated to be the largest market in terms of demand.

The Asian market, with its growing demand for polyester fiber and polyester resins is expected to be major market for xylene. Also due to unavailability of inexpensive labor, manufacturing bases are being shifted to emerging economies of India and China, which will help fuel the Asia-Pacific’s market growth. Due to slowdown in end-use market, North America and Europe are likely to see a below average growth.

As the demand for xylene is intertwined with its end products’ demand, it is safe to say that the demand will witness a positive growth especially in Asia Pacific region. With availability of inexpensive labor India and China are likely to be the leaders in the market growth of Xylene.

Growing M&A and patent registrations by major players which include Thai Oil Company, Shell, Reliance and Bayer, will increase industry rivalry and entry barriers for market entrants. Other Key market players include, Petro China Sichuan, SABIC, BASF, Flint Hills Resources, Dow Chemicals, LG Chem. Ltd, DuPont, SINOPEC, JX Holdings, Lanxess and CNPC.

