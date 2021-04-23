Global Single-Mode Blue Laser Diode market Research Report 2020-2026

Summary
Laser diodes are electrically pumped semiconductor lasers in which the gain is generated by an electrical current flowing through a p–n junction or (more frequently) a p–i–n structure. In such a heterostructure, electrons and holes can recombine, releasing the energy portions as photons. This process can be spontaneous, but can also be stimulated by incident photons, in effect leading to optical amplification, and with optical feedback in a laser resonator to laser oscillation. A blue laser diode emits electromagnetic radiation with a wavelength between 405 and 483 nanometres, which the human eye sees as blue or violet. A single mode blue laser diode has only one mode of light to propagate.
The global Single-Mode Blue Laser Diode market will reach xxx Million USD in 2020 with CAGR xx% 2020-2025. The main contents of the report including:
Global market size and forecast
Regional market size, production data and export & import
Key manufacturers profile, products & services, sales data of business
Global market size by Major End-Use
Global market size by Major Type
Key manufacturers are included based on company profile, sales data and product specifications etc.:
Nichia
Sharp
Sony
Osram Opto Semiconductors
TOPTICA Photonics Inc.
Egismos Technology Corporation
Ondax
Major applications as follows:
Bio/Medical
Laser Projectors and Scanners
Blu-Ray Devices
Others
Major Type as follows:
Below 30mw
30mw-60mw
60mw-90mw
90mw-200mw
More than 200mw
Regional market size, production d
Asia-Pacific
North America
Europe
South America
Middle East & Africa
Table of Content :
1 Global Market Overview
1.1 Scope of Statistics
1.1.1 Scope of Products
1.1.2 Scope of Manufacturers
1.1.3 Scope of End-Use
1.1.4 Scope of Product Type
1.1.5 Scope of Regions/Countries
1.2 Global Market Size
Fig Global Single-Mode Blue Laser Diode Market Size and CAGR 2015-2019 (Million USD)
Fig Global Single-Mode Blue Laser Diode Market Size and CAGR 2015-2019 (Kilo Sqm)
Fig Global Single-Mode Blue Laser Diode Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)
Fig Global Single-Mode Blue Laser Diode Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Kilo Sqm)
2 Regional Market
