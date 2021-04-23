COVID-19 World Phosphine Gas (PH3) Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2020

Summary

This report includes market status and forecast of global and major regions, with introduction of vendors, regions, product types and end industries; and this report counts product types and end industries in global and major regions.

The report includes as follows:

The report provides current data, historical overview and future forecast.

The report includes an in-depth analysis of the Global market for Phosphine Gas (PH3) , covering Global total and major region markets.

The data of 2017-2025 are included. All-inclusive market are given through data on sales, consumption, and prices (Global total and by major regions).

The report provides introduction of leading Global manufacturers.

Phosphine Gas (PH3) market prospects to 2025 are included (in sales, consumption and price).

Market Segment as follows:

By Region / Countries

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Russia, Spain etc)

Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, Southeast Asia etc)

South America (Brazil, Argentina etc)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, South Africa etc)

By Type

Electronic Grade Phosphine Gas (PH3)

Technical Grade Phosphine Gas (PH3)

By End-User / Application

Organophosphorus chemistry

Microelectronics

Fumigant

By Company

CYTEC SOLVAY GROUP

Nippon Chemical Industrial

Air Products

Pentagon Chemicals

Bhagwati Chemicals

BASF Intermediates

GASCO

Part 1 Market Definition

1.1 Market Segment Overview

Figure Global Phosphine Gas (PH3) Market Size (Million USD) 2017-2025

1.2 by Type

Table Global Phosphine Gas (PH3) Market and Growth by Type

1.3 by End-Use / Application

Table Global Phosphine Gas (PH3) Market and Growth by End-Use / Application

2 Global Market by Vendors

2.1 Market Share

Table Global Phosphine Gas (PH3) Revenue (Million USD) by Vendors (2017-2019)

Table Global Phosphine Gas (PH3) Revenue Share by Vendors (2017-2019)

Table Global Phosphine Gas (PH3) Market Volume (Volume) by Vendors (2017-2019)

Table Global Phosphine Gas (PH3) Market Volume Share by Vendors (2017-2019)

2.2 Vendor Pro

