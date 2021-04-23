Global Logistics Robots Market Report, Industry Overview, Growth Rate and Forecast 2025

According to the recent report by IMARC Group, titled “Logistics Robots Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2020-2025,” the global logistics robots market grew at a CAGR of about 25% during 2014-2019 and expected to continue its strong growth during the next five years.



Logistics robots are specially-designed autonomous devices that are used for transporting resources in a logistic network. They help in performing various intralogistics processes within warehouses and storage facilities, including storing, moving, and organizing goods. Mobile automated guided vehicles (AGVs) and robotic arms are some of the examples of logistics robots. They operate in predefined pathways and streamline the supply chain, thereby reducing the cost of logistics and offering a greater level of uptime. Moreover, logistics robots are equipped with visual, audio, or thermal sensors according to the requirement. As they offer significant profit and productivity gains in comparison to manual labor, they are gaining immense traction in both the developing and developed nations.



Global Logistics Robots Market 2020-2025 Analysis and Segmentation:



Competitive Landscape:



The competitive landscape of the market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.



ABB Ltd., Asic Robotics AG, Clearpath Robotics Inc., FANUC Corporation, Fetch Robotics Inc., Kion Group AG, KUKA Aktiengesellschaft (Midea Group Co. Ltd.), Omron Corporation, Toshiba Corporation and Yaskawa Electric Corporation.



The report has segmented the market on the basis on region, component, robot type, function, operation area and end use industry.



Breakup by Component:



Hardware

Software



Breakup by Robot Type:



Autonomous Mobile Robots

Automated Guided Vehicles

Robotic Arms

Others



Breakup by Function:



Pick and Place

Loading and Unloading

Packing and Co-Packing

Shipment and Delivery

Others



Breakup by Operation Area:



Factory Logistics Robots

Warehouse Logistics Robots

Outdoor Logistics Robots

Others



Breakup by End Use Industry:



E-Commerce

Healthcare

Retail

Food and Beverages

Automotive

Others



Breakup by Region:



North America

United States

Canada

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Others

Europe

Germany

France

United Kingdom

Italy

Spain

Russia

Others

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Others

Middle East and Africa



