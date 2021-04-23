 GCC Agricultural Robots Market Insight Development Analysis with a CAGR of 12% in Coming Year

Growing Population and Increasing Labor Shortage are Encouraging Automation in Agricultural Robots Market

The GCC Agricultural Robots Market was valued at US$ 167.4 Mn in 2019 and is estimated to reach US$ 389.1 Mn by 2027; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 11.3% from 2019 to 2027. However, the market is projected to experience a dip in the growth rate during 2020 due to the impact of COVID-19 pandemic on the industry.

The growth of the IoT industry has revolutionized the agriculture industry, which depends mainly on technology, electronics, and physical and biological sciences. In addition, increasing labor prices and untrained labor have also encouraged farmers to use a cost-effective approach to improve productivity. Moreover, robotic systems with vision systems and sensors may be specially built to assess the location and ripeness of the crops that need to be harvested.

Get Sample Copy of this GCC Agricultural Robots Market research report at –

https://www.businessmarketinsights.com/sample/TIPRE00010495

The GCC countries, including Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, the United Arab Emirates (UAE), and Bahrain, introduced a range of precautionary steps to deter COVID-19 infection and contain the spread of the same, effective from during March 2020. Technological advancements are expected to boost the demand for agricultural robots in the GCC countries. Artificial intelligence (AI), virtual reality (VR), and augmented reality (AR) are expected to contribute significantly in adapting to the COVID-19 pandemic and solving ever-evolving challenges.

Major key players covered in this report:

SZ DJI Technology Co, Ltd.

GEA Group

Topcon Corporation

Trimble Inc.

Yanmar Holdings Co., Ltd.

The research on the GCC Agricultural Robots focuses on mining out valuable data on investment pockets, growth opportunities, and major market vendors to help clients understand their competitor’s methodologies. The research also segments the GCC Agricultural Robots market on the basis of end user, product type, application, and demography for the forecast period 2020–2027. Comprehensive analysis of critical aspects such as impacting factors and competitive landscape are showcased with the help of vital resources, such as charts, tables, and infographics.

Order a Copy of this GCC Agricultural Robots Market research report at –

https://www.businessmarketinsights.com/buy/single/TIPRE00010495

About Business Market Insights

Business Market Insights is a market research platform that provides subscription service for industry and company reports. Our research team has extensive professional expertise in domains such as Electronics & Semiconductor; Aerospace & Defense; Automotive & Transportation; Energy & Power; Healthcare; Manufacturing & Construction; Food & Beverages; Chemicals & Materials; and Technology, Media, & Telecommunications.

Contact US:

Business Market Insights

Phone: +442081254005

E-Mail ID: [email protected]

Web URL: https://www.businessmarketinsights.com/

LinkedIn URL: https://www.linkedin.com/company/business-market-insights/