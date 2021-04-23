Zeolite Molecular Sieves Market Share, Emerging Trends and Forecasts To 2022

By 2018, Zeolite Molecular Sieves market is expected to more than 3.5% to $XXX million from $XXX million in 2017. A molecular sieve is a material with pores (very small holes) of uniform size. These pore diameters are similar in size to small molecules, and thus large molecules cannot enter or be adsorbed, while smaller molecules can. It can be used in systems for the drying, purification and separating of liquid and gases.

Market Dynamics

High growth has been anticipated of Zeolite Molecular Sieves which is to be used in manufacturing detergents and catalysts due to rising consumer awareness regarding hygiene and expansion of oil & gas industries.Roadblocks such as thethreat from chemical composites, enzymes and other substitutes may hinder the growth of the market.

Traditional catalysts such as Phosphochloric acid and aluminium chlorideare replaced by these products in petrochemical and petroleum industries which may augment the growth of zeolite molecular sieve globally.Due tothe emergence of silver infused sieves as an antimicrobial, growth of zeolite molecular sieve is expected over the forecast period.

Market Segmentation

Zeolite Molecular Sieves market can be segmented:

On the basis of Raw Material:

Artificial Zeolite

Natural Zeolite

On the basis of Application:

Detergents

Adsorbents

Catalysts

On the basis of End-User:

Heating & refrigerator

Cosmetics

Automotive Industry

Nuclear Industry

Industrial Gas Production

Agricultural products

Geographic Analysis

Europe dominates the market share followed by Germany,France, Netherlands and Belgium due to therestriction of greenhouse gas emissions coupled with a robust manufacturing base of refrigerants and detergents. Due to the growing demand for detergents and catalysts, Asia-Pacific is expected to witness the highest growth in Zeolite Molecular Sieve Market.

India and China are likely to enhance the growth globally due to the demand for lightweight construction material as they have increased their expenditure on infrastructure. Latin America may become highest revenue growing region for Zeolite Molecular Sieve due to rapid industrialization boosting the demand for catalysts in the forecasted period.

Key Players

Some of the major players in Zeolite Molecular Sieves market globally are:

Arkema

Honeywell International Inc.

Tosoh Corporation

Grace Catalysts Technologies

Blue Pacific Mineral Limited

Zeox Corporation

W.R. Grace and Company

Clariant Corp

