Zirconium Market 2021 | Growth, Emerging Trends and Forecast By 2022

Zirconium is similar to titanium in physical and chemical properties and is very strong and malleable. It is lighter than steel and its hardness comparable is to copper. It is extensively used in the nuclear industry for cladding fuel elements because of its low absorption cross-section for neutrons. It is also heavily used in the chemical industry where corrosive agents are involved because of its high resistance to corrosion.

Market Dynamics

The major growth drivers of the Global Zirconium Market are the extensive use of catalytic converters in vehicles and the metal?s omnipresence in the nuclear industry in the form of zirconium sponges.

However, parallel factors like high cost, stringent mining policies and reduced dependence on zircon restrain the growth of the market.

The increased demand due to the discovery of uses of zirconium in new application areas and as a replacement for titanium provides this market with high growth opportunities in future.

Market Segmentation

The market is segmented based on of two parameters. The first classification is based on the type, into zircon, zirconia, and others (zirconium metal). In this segment, zircon accounts for the highest market share followed by zirconia.

The second segmentation is based on application into ceramics, chemicals, foundry sand, refractories and others (healthcare, chemical plants, coatings).

Regional/Geographic Analysis

In terms of geography, the global Zirconium market is divided into North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and RoW (Rest of the World). Asia Pacific is expected to have the largest zirconium market share in the forecast period due to the increasing demand for zirconium in ceramic industry, healthcare and construction. North America stands second in terms of revenue due to its ceramic and nuclear energy industry growth. Growth is also expected in Europe and the RoW due to the prevalence of diverse industries and the discovery of new uses for zirconium.

Key Players

Some of the major players in this market are Alkane Resources, Iluka Resources, Astron Ltd, Exxaro Resources, Allegheny Technologies, Cristal Mining Australia Ltd, E. I. du Pont de Nemours & Co. and others.

