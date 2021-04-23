Zirconium Market 2021 | Growth, Emerging Trends and Forecast By 2022

Zirconium is similar to titanium in physical and chemical properties and is very strong and malleable. It is lighter than steel and its hardness comparable is to copper. It is extensively used in the nuclear industry for cladding fuel elements because of its low absorption cross-section for neutrons. It is also heavily used in the chemical industry where corrosive agents are involved because of its high resistance to corrosion.
Market Dynamics
The major growth drivers of the Global Zirconium Market are the extensive use of catalytic converters in vehicles and the metal?s omnipresence in the nuclear industry in the form of zirconium sponges.
Download Sample of This Strategic Report:https://www.kennethresearch.com/sample-request-10064400
However, parallel factors like high cost, stringent mining policies and reduced dependence on zircon restrain the growth of the market.
The increased demand due to the discovery of uses of zirconium in new application areas and as a replacement for titanium provides this market with high growth opportunities in future.
Market Segmentation
The market is segmented based on of two parameters. The first classification is based on the type, into zircon, zirconia, and others (zirconium metal). In this segment, zircon accounts for the highest market share followed by zirconia.
The second segmentation is based on application into ceramics, chemicals, foundry sand, refractories and others (healthcare, chemical plants, coatings).
Regional/Geographic Analysis
In terms of geography, the global Zirconium market is divided into North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and RoW (Rest of the World). Asia Pacific is expected to have the largest zirconium market share in the forecast period due to the increasing demand for zirconium in ceramic industry, healthcare and construction. North America stands second in terms of revenue due to its ceramic and nuclear energy industry growth. Growth is also expected in Europe and the RoW due to the prevalence of diverse industries and the discovery of new uses for zirconium.
Key Players
Some of the major players in this market are Alkane Resources, Iluka Resources, Astron Ltd, Exxaro Resources, Allegheny Technologies, Cristal Mining Australia Ltd, E. I. du Pont de Nemours & Co. and others.
Report Contents Regional Analysis Report Highlights
Global Market segments
Global Market Drivers, Restraints and Opportunities
Global Market Size & Forecast 2016 to 2022
Supply & Demand Value Chain
Global Market – Current Trends
Competition & Major Companies
Technology and R&D Status
Porters Five Force Analysis
Strategic and Critical Success Factor Analysis of Key Players
North America
US and Canada
Latin America
Mexico, Brazil, Argentina and Rest of Latin America
Western Europe
EU5 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, U.K.)
Nordic Countries (Denmark, Finland, Norway, and Sweden)
Benelux (Belgium, The Netherlands, and Luxembourg)
Rest of Western Europe
Eastern Europe
Russia
Poland
Rest of Eastern Europe
Asia Pacific
China
India
Japan
Australia and New Zealand
Rest of Asia Pacific
Middle East and Africa
GCC countries (Saudi Arabia, Oman, Qatar, Bahrain, UAE and Kuwait)
South Africa
North Africa
Rest of Middle East and Africa
Request For Full Report:https://www.kennethresearch.com/sample-request-10064400
This report is an elaborate aggregation of primary inputs from industry experts and participants across the supply chain. It provides details on market segmentation which is derived from several product mapping exercises, macroeconomic parameters and other qualitative and quantitative insights. The impact of all such factors is delivered across multiple market segments and geographies.
Detailed Historical Overview (Market Origins, Product Launch Timeline, etc.)
Consumer and Pricing Analysis
Market dynamics of the industry
Market Segmentation
Estimated Market Sizing in terms of volume and value
Recent trends in market and impact
Research Status and Technology Overview
Extensive Industry Structure Coverage
About Kenneth Research
Kenneth Research is a reselling agency providing market research solutions in different verticals such as Automotive and Transportation, Chemicals and Materials, Healthcare, Food & Beverage and Consumer Packaged Goods, Semiconductors, Electronics & ICT, Packaging, and Others. Our portfolio includes set of market research insights such as market sizing and market forecasting, market share analysis and key positioning of the players (manufacturers, deals and distributors, etc), understanding the competitive landscape and their business at a ground level and many more. Our research experts deliver the offerings efficiently and effectively within a stipulated time. The market study provided by Kenneth Research helps the Industry veterans/investors to think and to act wisely in their overall strategy formulation
Contact Us
Kenneth Research
Email : [email protected]
Phone: +1 313 462 0609https://bisouv.com/