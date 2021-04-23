MENA POU Water Purifier Market Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2020 – 2022

In the POU or Point-of-Usage water purifiers, purification process is performed right at the point where water is actually going to be used. These purifiers have a low capacity and comparatively low efficiency than point-of-entry purifiers. They can be installed to purify kitchen tap water, bathing water etc. However, they cannot be relied for decontaminating water entirely, to make it fit for drinking and cooking purposes.

Market Dynamics

The main driver of this market is the growing contamination levels in existing water sources. Unchecked industrial growth in the last century has severely affected the quality of water in glaciers, lakes, rivers etc. Also, advancements in medical research and practices have brought more awareness amongst consumers about the carcinogenic threats in such water and the importance of proper water treatment to live a healthy balanced life. This has further been facilitated by activism of NGOs and world bodies like UN, WHO etc.

Market Segmentation

The main criterion on which the residential water treatment devices market can be segmented is based on the underlying technology. This can be of the following types – filtration (using candles), reverse osmosis, distillation etc. Another segmentation criterion is the usage. These systems could be used for domestic as well as very small scale industries.

Geographic Analysis

Demand for water softening systems are in good numbers in most of the Middle Eastern and North African countries like Saudi Arabia, UAE, Oman, Egypt etc.

Key Players

Eureka Forbes, LG, Panasonic are some of the major players in the Middle East and North Africa in the POU water treatment market.

This report is an elaborate aggregation of primary inputs from industry experts and participants across the supply chain. It provides details on market segmentation which is derived from several product mapping exercises, macroeconomic parameters and other qualitative and quantitative insights. The impact of all such factors is delivered across multiple market segments and geographies.

