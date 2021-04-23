Non- Halogenated Flame Retardants Market Trends, Growth opportunities and Demand Forecast 2020 – 2022

Mileflame non-halogenated flame retardants are based on the elements phosphorus and nitrogen. The phosphorus-containing flame retardants are widely used in standard and engineering plastics, polyurethane foams, thermosets, coatings, and textiles.

Market Dynamics

Non-halogenated flame retardants market share from polyolefins is set to grow over 7% by 2024. Halogen free polyolefins include PP, LDPE, PE, LLDPE, EVA and MDPE. They are primarily used in electric cables & wires, construction and transportation sectors. Market share from epoxy resins applications will witness significant growth of over 7% by 2024. Increasing epoxy resin demand utilized for high quality coatings coupled with rapid industrial growth will propel the industry.

Market Segmentation

Based on Product:

Aluminum hydroxide

Phosphorous Based

Others (nitrogen, magnesium hydroxide, etc.)

Based on Application:

Polylefins

Epoxy resins

UPE

PVC

ETP

Rubber

Styrenics

Other Applications

Based on End Use:

Electrical

Construction

Transportation

Others (furniture, textiles, etc.)

Regional/Geographical Analysis

For Europe, non halogenated flame retardants market size by phosphorous based retardants is expected to generate demand exceeding 120 kilo tons by 2024.Middle East non-halogenated flame retardants market share will witness growth over 9% by 2024 owing to large scale infrastructural development coupled with stringent regulations towards safeguarding construction activities.

Asia Pacific non-halogenated flame retardants industry is set to exceed USD 800 million by 2024, subject to rapid growth in construction industry.

Opportunities

Stringent regulatory norms by EPA, REACH, WEEE and CEPA on use of flame retardants to minimize environmental hazards may support non-halogenated flame retardants market growth.

Key Players

Albermarle, Nabaltec, BASF, Israel Chemicals, Clariant, Chemtura, Italmatch Chemicals, and Huber.

Report Contents Regional Analysis Report Highlights

Market segments

Market Drivers, Restraints and Opportunities

Market Size & Forecast 2016 to 2022

Supply & Demand Value Chain

Market – Current Trends

Competition & Major Companies

Technology and R&D Status

Porters Five Force Analysis

Strategic and Critical Success Factor Analysis of Key Players

North America

US and Canada

Latin America

Mexico, Brazil, Argentina and Rest of Latin America

Western Europe

EU5 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, U.K.)

Nordic Countries (Denmark, Finland, Norway, and Sweden)

Benelux (Belgium, The Netherlands, and Luxembourg)

Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Russia

Poland

Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia and New Zealand

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East and Africa

GCC countries (Saudi Arabia, Oman, Qatar, Bahrain, UAE and Kuwait)

South Africa

North Africa

Rest of Middle East and Africa

This report is an elaborate aggregation of primary inputs from industry experts and participants across the supply chain. It provides details on market segmentation which is derived from several product mapping exercises, macroeconomic parameters and other qualitative and quantitative insights. The impact of all such factors is delivered across multiple market segments and geographies.

