Non- Halogenated Flame Retardants Market Trends, Growth opportunities and Demand Forecast 2020 – 2022

Mileflame non-halogenated flame retardants are based on the elements phosphorus and nitrogen. The phosphorus-containing flame retardants are widely used in standard and engineering plastics, polyurethane foams, thermosets, coatings, and textiles.
Market Dynamics
Non-halogenated flame retardants market share from polyolefins is set to grow over 7% by 2024. Halogen free polyolefins include PP, LDPE, PE, LLDPE, EVA and MDPE. They are primarily used in electric cables & wires, construction and transportation sectors. Market share from epoxy resins applications will witness significant growth of over 7% by 2024. Increasing epoxy resin demand utilized for high quality coatings coupled with rapid industrial growth will propel the industry.
Market Segmentation
Based on Product:
Aluminum hydroxide
Phosphorous Based
Others (nitrogen, magnesium hydroxide, etc.)
Based on Application:
Polylefins
Epoxy resins
UPE
PVC
ETP
Rubber
Styrenics
Other Applications
Based on End Use:
Electrical
Construction
Transportation
Others (furniture, textiles, etc.)
Regional/Geographical Analysis
For Europe, non halogenated flame retardants market size by phosphorous based retardants is expected to generate demand exceeding 120 kilo tons by 2024.Middle East non-halogenated flame retardants market share will witness growth over 9% by 2024 owing to large scale infrastructural development coupled with stringent regulations towards safeguarding construction activities.
Asia Pacific non-halogenated flame retardants industry is set to exceed USD 800 million by 2024, subject to rapid growth in construction industry.
Opportunities
Stringent regulatory norms by EPA, REACH, WEEE and CEPA on use of flame retardants to minimize environmental hazards may support non-halogenated flame retardants market growth.
Key Players
Albermarle, Nabaltec, BASF, Israel Chemicals, Clariant, Chemtura, Italmatch Chemicals, and Huber.
