Shape Memory Polymer Market Share, Trends, Growth, Opportunities and Top Key 2022

Shape-memory polymers are a new category of active polymers that have the ability to change shape when exposed to external stimuli. It can be deformed, retain the changed shape or revert back to the original shape. SMPs are lightweight in nature, malleable, cost-effective and biocompatibility. It is primarily used in aerospace, automotive, healthcare,and medicine. It has also extended to industries such as robotics and textiles. External stimuli can be the change in temperature, pressure, heat etc. It is biodegradable

Market Dynamics:

Here we will analyze the market dynamics such as drivers, trends and industry-specific challenges for the Shape Memory Polymer market.

Drivers:

Shape Memory Polymer is increasingly used in healthcare for implants, braces, splints, stents and smart delivery of drugs. The construction industry is also an upcoming segment where SMP is used for insulation purposes and self-repairing concrete. There is more demand for SMP rather than shape memory alloys and ceramics.

Trends:

Shape Memory Polymer is being used in vehicles for certain parts which upon damage can self-heal or change its appearance. Using such materials in automobiles helps to improve fuel expenses, decrease the weight of the car and increase the performance/ safety of the car. With this kind of technology, it decreases unnecessary costs.

Of late, the material is used in aerospace for certain mechanisms. It is mainly used for making hinges, antennas etc. Also due to its chemical composition, this innovative material is a tool for regulating metabolism. Polymer chameleon market is a relatively emerging market working on the concept of textile engineering.

Restraint & Challenges:

Though the market is growing steadily, the only restraint of shape memory polymer is that it has low stiffness value and needs to be reinforced with materials like fiberglass to strengthen it.

Market Segmentation:

The market is segmented by End-User Industry:

The market is segmented based on the use of Shape memory polymer in different industries like aerospace, automotive, construction, healthcare and others (robotics, textile, etc.) where healthcare is showing theconsiderable contribution to the global market.

The market is segmented by Product type:

The market is also segmented by product types such as temperature, light,and electricity induced. Shape memory polymer which is temperature induced will be mainly used in aerospace, automobile,and healthcare.

Geographic analysis:

The construction and healthcare industry is expanding in theAsia Pacific. In addition, the use of shape memory polymer in smart drug delivery is aiding the growth of the market. The incorporation of SMPs in aerospace and robotics will help to speed up growth in North America and Europe markets.

Key Players:

Some of the major players in the market include:

BASF

Cornerstone Research Group

Coventry

EndoShape

MedShape

SMP Technologies

Spintech

Syzygy Memory Plastics

This report is an elaborate aggregation of primary inputs from industry experts and participants across the supply chain. It provides details on market segmentation which is derived from several product mapping exercises, macroeconomic parameters and other qualitative and quantitative insights. The impact of all such factors is delivered across multiple market segments and geographies.

