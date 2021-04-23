Tongkat Ali Extract Market Estimates Showing Surprising Stability in key Business Segments

Global Tongkat Ali Extract Market Overview

Global tongkat ali extract market is about to witness projecting growth in the upcoming years due to an increase in the demand for functional food. Tongkat ali extract is also known as Eurycoma longifolia, or longjack, which is a flowering plant, and is widely popular in various geographies including South East Asia, Indonesia, Malaysia and Thailand, amongst others.

The extract is obtained from the roots of Tongkat Ali plant and is traditionally used for various health benefits such as aphrodisiac, and the ailment of disorder. It is known to treat diseases such as jaundice, diarrhea, dysentery, intestinal worm, etc. Apart from this, Tongkat Ali extract is also known to boost blood flow and reduces fatigue. The global market for tongkat ali extract is estimated to witness a healthy CAGR during the forecast period from 2018 to 2028.

Rising awareness about health benefits, growing demand for dietary supplements and increasing prevalence of obesity are driving the growth of tongkat ali extract market globally. Also, an increase in spending capability and increase in the number of health-conscious people results in the growth of the global tongkat ali extract market and is projected to further open new opportunities for the tongkat ali extract market in the coming future.

Global Tongkat Ali Extract Market Dynamics

Rising Demand for Tongkat Ali Extract in Dietary Supplement

Increasing demand for an alternative food supplement due to an ever-increasing sedentary lifestyle, and lack of physical activities have made them prone to various diseases. The growing concerns related to lack of physical activities and rising health problems increases the demand for dietary supplements, which boosts their life and make it healthier. Thus, consumers are shifting their preference to nutritional supplements, which contains tongkat ali extract and thereby, driving the growth of tongtak ali extract market globally.

Rising Demand for Herbal Medicines

With the rise in awareness about the health benefits of herbal medicines, consumers are continuously shifting their preference from conventional drugs to natural herbs. Recent technological growth and increase in the cultivation of tongkat ali plants in South Asian countries have brought vast opportunities for the market to grow in the future. Government has also taken various initiatives to increase the production facilities of tongkat ali extract. Moreover, rising awareness amongst consumers and increasing demand for herbal medicines have boosted the tongkat ali extract market globally.

High Cost of Tongkat Ali Extract to Restrain the Market

Tongkat Ali is majorly found in South Asian countries and smaller amounts in other Asian countries, such as Thailand, Indonesia and Malaysia, amongst others. But there are no big players in the market that fulfills the increasing need of tongkat ali market. Owing to a shortage in supply, the price of tongkat ali extract is very high. Therefore, the high cost of tongkat ali market constrains the growth of the market globally. However, this can overcome with an increase in plantation of tongkat ali plant and growing commercialization.

Global Tongkat Ali Extract Market Segmentation

The global tongkat ali extract market can be segmented on the basis of end-use application as:

Dietary Supplements

Cosmetics & Personal Care

Sports Nutrition Drinks

Functional Food

The global tongkat ali extract market can be segmented on the basis of nature as:

Organic

Conventional

The global tongkat ali extract market can be segmented on the basis of geographical region as:

North America

Latin America

Europe

Middle East and Africa (MEA)

East Asia

South Asia

Oceania

Global Tongkat Ali Extract Market Regional Overview

Tongkat ali extract is very popular in South Asian countries as well as other parts of Asia Pacific. It is a traditional herbal plant of Malaysia and is known to consumers for ages. Also, due to diversification in the food processing industry, the export base of South Asian countries has expanded and boosted the growth of tongkat ali market in this region. Tongkat ali extracts are also popular in North America, and various manufacturers are processing tongkat ali extract locally. Herbal medicines are also famous in Europe, but tongkat ali extract is classified as an unauthorized novel food. However, the market has vast opportunities to grow in North America and Asia region.

Global Tongkat Ali Extract Market Key Players

Some of the key market participants in the global tongkat ali extract market are:

LJack (M) Sdn Bhd

Nutragreenlife Biotechnology Co.,Ltd

Nutra Green Biotechnology Co.,Ltd.

FZBIOTECH

Beton Nutrition Corporation

Tianjin Liesi International Trading Co.,Ltd

RD Health Ingredients amongst others.

Other Prom inent Players

