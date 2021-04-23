Research and Technological Innovations to Bolster Developments in Ballistic Shields Market

Ballistic shield market is expected to mark considerable growth in the forecast period. Major factors to propel the growth include increasing unrest of citizens against their respective governments which have increased the need for protection gears such as ballistic shields. Secondly, the new improved technology that has made shields more reliable, mobile, and compact are also gaining traction from economically developed countries that are looking to upgrade their existing defense solutions.

Ballistic Shield Market: Regional Overview

At present, the United States holds the position of largest market for ballistic shields. Although, the European markets will be having strongest growth in the forecast period main reason being the absence of modern shields and interest of governments to upgrade them to tackle any possibility of social disturbances. Similarly, in Asia Pacific discontent of citizens of Taiwan, Hong Kong, and India indicates strong growth opportunities.

Middle East and African countries like Sudan, South Africa, Kenya, Iraq, and Nigeria have noticed constant skirmishes between administration and citizens. Countries like Russia, France, and China that focus on regular modernization of their weapon arsenal are also investing in improving the armor capabilities of their defense vehicles like tanks, choppers, and AVs. These situations are forcing respective government to import Ballistic shield materials for protection of public properties and law enforcement personnel. Hence a steady growth is expected in most of the regions.

Ballistic Shields Market: Segmentation

The ballistic shields market can be classified on the basis of protection grade, transparency, end-use, end-users, and build material.

On the basis of protection grade ballistic shields market can be classified into:

Grade III A

Grade III

Grade III B

Grade IV

On the basis of transparency ballistic shields can be classified into:

Transparent

Opaque

On the basis of end-use ballistic shields can be classified into:

Riot shields

Helmet visors

Vehicular bulletproofing

On the basis of end-users ballistic shield can be classified as:

Spec-Ops

Law Enforcement Personnel

Dignitaries

Defense personnel

Civilians

On the basis of material used Ballistic shields can be classified as:

Alumina

Ceramic metal composites

Para-Aramids Kevlar Twaron

High molecular weight polyethylene

Ultra-high molecular weight polyethylene (UHMWPE)

Ballistic Shields Market: Dynamics

Introduction of new advanced ballistic shields has gained traction in various countries. The UHMWPE’s applicability to armored cars and flights has increased its demand among countries focused on the continuous modernization of their weapons arsenal. Another notable factor is the increased chances of internal disturbances in multiple countries that have increased the demand for personal ballistic shields for protection of law enforcement units and important public figures against projectiles hurled by protestors.

Improved synthesis techniques of ballistic shield materials have made it affordable which has boosted the sector of armored personal vehicles creating another growth opportunity for the ballistic shields market.

Ballistic Shield Market: Key Players

Due to multiple options available for business, the market of Ballistic shields is highly fragmented. The industry is having several key players among which most prominent ones include, Chase Tactical, Advanced Technology Compliant Solutions (ATCS), The Cop Shield, DEW engineering and development, DMS Plastics, Securico, ATT Tactical, Baker Ballistics among others. Most of the companies have focused their market around Grade III A shields. Nearly every company is focusing on improving the mobility of the product. ATCS has gained an upper hand in this field by introducing retractable shields. This feature of the shield saves storage space and is preferable to use in indoor skirmishes. On the other hand, baker ballistics have introduced light Grade III and IV shields which are also gaining traction of US PDs.

Impact of Covid-19 on Ballistic Shields Market

Covid-19 has left a mixed impact on the market of ballistic shields. Some of the European countries like Spain, Italy, and UK have seen slowdowns due to lesser public gatherings and stable social environments. Although countries such as US have experienced increased need for shields as citizens started to protest against federal decisions regarding lockdowns and mandatory use of masks.

Another notable factor is government’s shifted concern towards healthcare sector that caused them to delay any plans for spending on ballistic shields. All facts considered, impact of Covid is anticipated to wear out after revenue streams stabilize and return to pre-Covid era.

The research report presents a comprehensive assessment of the ballistic shield market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, and statistically supported and industry-validated market data. It also includes projections using a suitable set of assumptions and methodologies. The research report of the ballistic shield market provides analysis and information according to the different market segments such as end-use, type, sales channel, and region.

The ballistic shield market report covers exhaustive analysis on:

Market Segments of the Ballistic Shield Market

Market Dynamics

Market Size

Supply & Demand

Current Trends / Issues / Challenges

Competition & Companies Involved

Value Chain of the Ballistic Shield Market

