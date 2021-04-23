COVID-19 World Phenylacetic Acid (PAA) Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2020

Summary

This report includes market status and forecast of global and major regions, with introduction of vendors, regions, product types and end industries; and this report counts product types and end industries in global and major regions.

The report includes as follows:

The report provides current data, historical overview and future forecast.

The report includes an in-depth analysis of the Global market for Phenylacetic Acid (PAA) , covering Global total and major region markets.

The data of 2017-2025 are included. All-inclusive market are given through data on sales, consumption, and prices (Global total and by major regions).

The report provides introduction of leading Global manufacturers.

Phenylacetic Acid (PAA) market prospects to 2025 are included (in sales, consumption and price).

Market Segment as follows:

By Region / Countries

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Russia, Spain etc)

Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, Southeast Asia etc)

South America (Brazil, Argentina etc)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, South Africa etc)

By Type

Pharmaceutical Grade PAA

Chemical Grade PAA

By End-User / Application

Penicillin

Flavor and Fragrance

Pesticide

Other

By Company

Hebei Chengxin

Hebei Zehao Biotechnology

White Deer

TUL

Alembic

Gow Chemical

Jinguan Chemical

SPI

