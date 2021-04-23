Soft Drink Market Size, Share, Healthy Growth, Trends, Industry Outlook, Region-Forecasts Report 2027 | Keko Marketing (M) Sdn. Bhd, Coca-Cola, PepsiCo

“

The report titled Global Soft Drink Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Soft Drink market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Soft Drink market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Soft Drink market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Soft Drink market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Soft Drink report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Soft Drink report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Soft Drink market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Soft Drink market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Soft Drink market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Soft Drink market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Soft Drink market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned: Keko Marketing (M) Sdn. Bhd, Coca-Cola, PepsiCo, Red Bull, Dr Pepper Snapple, Nestle Waters, Danone, Tingyi, Arizona Beverages, B Natural, Bai, Bisleri, Britvic, Dabur, Kraft, MD Drinks, Monster Beverage

Market Segmentation by Product: Carbonated Soft Drinks

Juices

RTD Tea and Coffee

Others



Market Segmentation by Application: Online Sales

Offline Sales



The Soft Drink Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Soft Drink market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Soft Drink market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Soft Drink market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Soft Drink industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Soft Drink market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Soft Drink market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Soft Drink market?

Table of Contents:

1 Soft Drink Market Overview

1.1 Soft Drink Product Overview

1.2 Soft Drink Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Carbonated Soft Drinks

1.2.2 Juices

1.2.3 RTD Tea and Coffee

1.2.4 Others

1.3 Global Soft Drink Market Size by Type

1.3.1 Global Soft Drink Market Size Overview by Type (2016-2027)

1.3.2 Global Soft Drink Historic Market Size Review by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.1 Global Soft Drink Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.2 Global Soft Drink Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.3 Global Soft Drink Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.3 Global Soft Drink Forecasted Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.1 Global Soft Drink Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.2 Global Soft Drink Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.3 Global Soft Drink Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2022-2027)

1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type

1.4.1 North America Soft Drink Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.2 Europe Soft Drink Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Soft Drink Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.4 Latin America Soft Drink Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Soft Drink Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

2 Global Soft Drink Market Competition by Company

2.1 Global Top Players by Soft Drink Sales (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Top Players by Soft Drink Revenue (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Top Players Soft Drink Price (2016-2021)

2.4 Global Top Manufacturers Soft Drink Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type

2.5 Soft Drink Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Soft Drink Market Concentration Rate (2016-2021)

2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Soft Drink Sales and Revenue in 2020

2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) & (based on the Revenue in Soft Drink as of 2020)

2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Soft Drink Market

2.8 Key Manufacturers Soft Drink Product Offered

2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Soft Drink Status and Outlook by Region

3.1 Global Soft Drink Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2026

3.2 Global Soft Drink Historic Market Size by Region

3.2.1 Global Soft Drink Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)

3.2.2 Global Soft Drink Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)

3.2.3 Global Soft Drink Sales (Volume & Value) Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.3 Global Soft Drink Forecasted Market Size by Region

3.3.1 Global Soft Drink Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)

3.3.2 Global Soft Drink Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027)

3.3.3 Global Soft Drink Sales (Volume & Value), Price and Gross Margin (2022-2027)

4 Global Soft Drink by Application

4.1 Soft Drink Market Segment by Application

4.1.1 Online Sales

4.1.2 Offline Sales

4.2 Global Soft Drink Market Size by Application

4.2.1 Global Soft Drink Market Size Overview by Application (2016-2027)

4.2.2 Global Soft Drink Historic Market Size Review by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.1 Global Soft Drink Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.2 Global Soft Drink Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.3 Global Soft Drink Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.3 Global Soft Drink Forecasted Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.1 Global Soft Drink Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.2 Global Soft Drink Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.3 Global Soft Drink Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2022-2027)

4.3 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Application

4.3.1 North America Soft Drink Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.2 Europe Soft Drink Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.3 Asia-Pacific Soft Drink Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.4 Latin America Soft Drink Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.5 Middle East and Africa Soft Drink Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

5 North America Soft Drink by Country

5.1 North America Soft Drink Historic Market Size by Country

5.1.1 North America Soft Drink Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

5.1.2 North America Soft Drink Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

5.2 North America Soft Drink Forecasted Market Size by Country

5.2.1 North America Soft Drink Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

5.2.2 North America Soft Drink Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

6 Europe Soft Drink by Country

6.1 Europe Soft Drink Historic Market Size by Country

6.1.1 Europe Soft Drink Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

6.1.2 Europe Soft Drink Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

6.2 Europe Soft Drink Forecasted Market Size by Country

6.2.1 Europe Soft Drink Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

6.2.2 Europe Soft Drink Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

7 Asia-Pacific Soft Drink by Region

7.1 Asia-Pacific Soft Drink Historic Market Size by Region

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Soft Drink Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Soft Drink Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)

7.2 Asia-Pacific Soft Drink Forecasted Market Size by Region

7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Soft Drink Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)

7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Soft Drink Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027)

8 Latin America Soft Drink by Country

8.1 Latin America Soft Drink Historic Market Size by Country

8.1.1 Latin America Soft Drink Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

8.1.2 Latin America Soft Drink Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

8.2 Latin America Soft Drink Forecasted Market Size by Country

8.2.1 Latin America Soft Drink Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

8.2.2 Latin America Soft Drink Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

9 Middle East and Africa Soft Drink by Country

9.1 Middle East and Africa Soft Drink Historic Market Size by Country

9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Soft Drink Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Soft Drink Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

9.2 Middle East and Africa Soft Drink Forecasted Market Size by Country

9.2.1 Middle East and Africa Soft Drink Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

9.2.2 Middle East and Africa Soft Drink Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Soft Drink Business

10.1 Keko Marketing (M) Sdn. Bhd

10.1.1 Keko Marketing (M) Sdn. Bhd Corporation Information

10.1.2 Keko Marketing (M) Sdn. Bhd Introduction and Business Overview

10.1.3 Keko Marketing (M) Sdn. Bhd Soft Drink Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.1.4 Keko Marketing (M) Sdn. Bhd Soft Drink Products Offered

10.1.5 Keko Marketing (M) Sdn. Bhd Recent Development

10.2 Coca-Cola

10.2.1 Coca-Cola Corporation Information

10.2.2 Coca-Cola Introduction and Business Overview

10.2.3 Coca-Cola Soft Drink Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.2.4 Keko Marketing (M) Sdn. Bhd Soft Drink Products Offered

10.2.5 Coca-Cola Recent Development

10.3 PepsiCo

10.3.1 PepsiCo Corporation Information

10.3.2 PepsiCo Introduction and Business Overview

10.3.3 PepsiCo Soft Drink Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.3.4 PepsiCo Soft Drink Products Offered

10.3.5 PepsiCo Recent Development

10.4 Red Bull

10.4.1 Red Bull Corporation Information

10.4.2 Red Bull Introduction and Business Overview

10.4.3 Red Bull Soft Drink Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.4.4 Red Bull Soft Drink Products Offered

10.4.5 Red Bull Recent Development

10.5 Dr Pepper Snapple

10.5.1 Dr Pepper Snapple Corporation Information

10.5.2 Dr Pepper Snapple Introduction and Business Overview

10.5.3 Dr Pepper Snapple Soft Drink Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.5.4 Dr Pepper Snapple Soft Drink Products Offered

10.5.5 Dr Pepper Snapple Recent Development

10.6 Nestle Waters

10.6.1 Nestle Waters Corporation Information

10.6.2 Nestle Waters Introduction and Business Overview

10.6.3 Nestle Waters Soft Drink Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.6.4 Nestle Waters Soft Drink Products Offered

10.6.5 Nestle Waters Recent Development

10.7 Danone

10.7.1 Danone Corporation Information

10.7.2 Danone Introduction and Business Overview

10.7.3 Danone Soft Drink Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.7.4 Danone Soft Drink Products Offered

10.7.5 Danone Recent Development

10.8 Tingyi

10.8.1 Tingyi Corporation Information

10.8.2 Tingyi Introduction and Business Overview

10.8.3 Tingyi Soft Drink Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.8.4 Tingyi Soft Drink Products Offered

10.8.5 Tingyi Recent Development

10.9 Arizona Beverages

10.9.1 Arizona Beverages Corporation Information

10.9.2 Arizona Beverages Introduction and Business Overview

10.9.3 Arizona Beverages Soft Drink Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.9.4 Arizona Beverages Soft Drink Products Offered

10.9.5 Arizona Beverages Recent Development

10.10 B Natural

10.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

10.10.2 Soft Drink Product Category, Application and Specification

10.10.3 B Natural Soft Drink Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.10.4 Main Business Overview

10.10.5 B Natural Recent Development

10.11 Bai

10.11.1 Bai Corporation Information

10.11.2 Bai Introduction and Business Overview

10.11.3 Bai Soft Drink Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.11.4 Bai Soft Drink Products Offered

10.11.5 Bai Recent Development

10.12 Bisleri

10.12.1 Bisleri Corporation Information

10.12.2 Bisleri Introduction and Business Overview

10.12.3 Bisleri Soft Drink Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.12.4 Bisleri Soft Drink Products Offered

10.12.5 Bisleri Recent Development

10.13 Britvic

10.13.1 Britvic Corporation Information

10.13.2 Britvic Introduction and Business Overview

10.13.3 Britvic Soft Drink Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.13.4 Britvic Soft Drink Products Offered

10.13.5 Britvic Recent Development

10.14 Dabur

10.14.1 Dabur Corporation Information

10.14.2 Dabur Introduction and Business Overview

10.14.3 Dabur Soft Drink Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.14.4 Dabur Soft Drink Products Offered

10.14.5 Dabur Recent Development

10.15 Kraft

10.15.1 Kraft Corporation Information

10.15.2 Kraft Introduction and Business Overview

10.15.3 Kraft Soft Drink Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.15.4 Kraft Soft Drink Products Offered

10.15.5 Kraft Recent Development

10.16 MD Drinks

10.16.1 MD Drinks Corporation Information

10.16.2 MD Drinks Introduction and Business Overview

10.16.3 MD Drinks Soft Drink Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.16.4 MD Drinks Soft Drink Products Offered

10.16.5 MD Drinks Recent Development

10.17 Monster Beverage

10.17.1 Monster Beverage Corporation Information

10.17.2 Monster Beverage Introduction and Business Overview

10.17.3 Monster Beverage Soft Drink Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.17.4 Monster Beverage Soft Drink Products Offered

10.17.5 Monster Beverage Recent Development

11 Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.1 Soft Drink Key Raw Materials

11.1.1 Key Raw Materials

11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price

11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure

11.2.1 Raw Materials

11.2.2 Labor Cost

11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses

11.3 Soft Drink Industrial Chain Analysis

11.4 Soft Drink Market Dynamics

11.4.1 Industry Trends

11.4.2 Market Drivers

11.4.3 Market Challenges

11.4.4 Market Restraints

12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors

12.1 Sales Channel

12.2 Soft Drink Distributors

12.3 Soft Drink Downstream Customers

13 Research Findings and Conclusion

14 Appendix

14.1 Research Methodology

14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.1.2 Data Source

14.1.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.1.2.2 Primary Sources

14.2 Author Details

14.3 Disclaimer

”