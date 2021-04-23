Circular Saw Market 2021 By Regional Trend and Growth Forecast To 2027 | Makita, Skil, Ryobi

“

The report titled Global Circular Saw Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Circular Saw market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Circular Saw market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Circular Saw market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Circular Saw market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Circular Saw report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Circular Saw report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Circular Saw market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Circular Saw market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Circular Saw market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Circular Saw market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Circular Saw market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned: Makita, Skil, Ryobi, SKILSAW, DEWALT, RIDGID, Milwaukee, Evolution Power Tools, Rockwell, Bosch, BLACK+DECKER, Professional Woodworker, SawTrax, Triton, WEN, Genesis, Worx, Kawasaki, Hilti

Market Segmentation by Product: Corded Circular Saw

Cordless Circular Saw



Market Segmentation by Application: Ferrous Metal Cutting

Non-Ferrous Metal Cutting

Fiber cement Cutting

Woodworking

Other working



The Circular Saw Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Circular Saw market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Circular Saw market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Circular Saw market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Circular Saw industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Circular Saw market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Circular Saw market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Circular Saw market?

Table of Contents:

1 Circular Saw Market Overview

1.1 Circular Saw Product Overview

1.2 Circular Saw Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Corded Circular Saw

1.2.2 Cordless Circular Saw

1.3 Global Circular Saw Market Size by Type

1.3.1 Global Circular Saw Market Size Overview by Type (2016-2027)

1.3.2 Global Circular Saw Historic Market Size Review by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.1 Global Circular Saw Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.2 Global Circular Saw Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.3 Global Circular Saw Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.3 Global Circular Saw Forecasted Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.1 Global Circular Saw Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.2 Global Circular Saw Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.3 Global Circular Saw Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2022-2027)

1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type

1.4.1 North America Circular Saw Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.2 Europe Circular Saw Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Circular Saw Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.4 Latin America Circular Saw Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Circular Saw Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

2 Global Circular Saw Market Competition by Company

2.1 Global Top Players by Circular Saw Sales (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Top Players by Circular Saw Revenue (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Top Players Circular Saw Price (2016-2021)

2.4 Global Top Manufacturers Circular Saw Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type

2.5 Circular Saw Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Circular Saw Market Concentration Rate (2016-2021)

2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Circular Saw Sales and Revenue in 2020

2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) & (based on the Revenue in Circular Saw as of 2020)

2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Circular Saw Market

2.8 Key Manufacturers Circular Saw Product Offered

2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Circular Saw Status and Outlook by Region

3.1 Global Circular Saw Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2026

3.2 Global Circular Saw Historic Market Size by Region

3.2.1 Global Circular Saw Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)

3.2.2 Global Circular Saw Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)

3.2.3 Global Circular Saw Sales (Volume & Value) Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.3 Global Circular Saw Forecasted Market Size by Region

3.3.1 Global Circular Saw Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)

3.3.2 Global Circular Saw Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027)

3.3.3 Global Circular Saw Sales (Volume & Value), Price and Gross Margin (2022-2027)

4 Global Circular Saw by Application

4.1 Circular Saw Market Segment by Application

4.1.1 Ferrous Metal Cutting

4.1.2 Non-Ferrous Metal Cutting

4.1.3 Fiber cement Cutting

4.1.4 Woodworking

4.1.5 Other working

4.2 Global Circular Saw Market Size by Application

4.2.1 Global Circular Saw Market Size Overview by Application (2016-2027)

4.2.2 Global Circular Saw Historic Market Size Review by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.1 Global Circular Saw Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.2 Global Circular Saw Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.3 Global Circular Saw Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.3 Global Circular Saw Forecasted Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.1 Global Circular Saw Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.2 Global Circular Saw Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.3 Global Circular Saw Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2022-2027)

4.3 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Application

4.3.1 North America Circular Saw Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.2 Europe Circular Saw Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.3 Asia-Pacific Circular Saw Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.4 Latin America Circular Saw Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.5 Middle East and Africa Circular Saw Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

5 North America Circular Saw by Country

5.1 North America Circular Saw Historic Market Size by Country

5.1.1 North America Circular Saw Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

5.1.2 North America Circular Saw Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

5.2 North America Circular Saw Forecasted Market Size by Country

5.2.1 North America Circular Saw Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

5.2.2 North America Circular Saw Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

6 Europe Circular Saw by Country

6.1 Europe Circular Saw Historic Market Size by Country

6.1.1 Europe Circular Saw Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

6.1.2 Europe Circular Saw Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

6.2 Europe Circular Saw Forecasted Market Size by Country

6.2.1 Europe Circular Saw Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

6.2.2 Europe Circular Saw Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

7 Asia-Pacific Circular Saw by Region

7.1 Asia-Pacific Circular Saw Historic Market Size by Region

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Circular Saw Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Circular Saw Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)

7.2 Asia-Pacific Circular Saw Forecasted Market Size by Region

7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Circular Saw Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)

7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Circular Saw Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027)

8 Latin America Circular Saw by Country

8.1 Latin America Circular Saw Historic Market Size by Country

8.1.1 Latin America Circular Saw Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

8.1.2 Latin America Circular Saw Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

8.2 Latin America Circular Saw Forecasted Market Size by Country

8.2.1 Latin America Circular Saw Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

8.2.2 Latin America Circular Saw Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

9 Middle East and Africa Circular Saw by Country

9.1 Middle East and Africa Circular Saw Historic Market Size by Country

9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Circular Saw Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Circular Saw Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

9.2 Middle East and Africa Circular Saw Forecasted Market Size by Country

9.2.1 Middle East and Africa Circular Saw Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

9.2.2 Middle East and Africa Circular Saw Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Circular Saw Business

10.1 Makita

10.1.1 Makita Corporation Information

10.1.2 Makita Introduction and Business Overview

10.1.3 Makita Circular Saw Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.1.4 Makita Circular Saw Products Offered

10.1.5 Makita Recent Development

10.2 Skil

10.2.1 Skil Corporation Information

10.2.2 Skil Introduction and Business Overview

10.2.3 Skil Circular Saw Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.2.4 Makita Circular Saw Products Offered

10.2.5 Skil Recent Development

10.3 Ryobi

10.3.1 Ryobi Corporation Information

10.3.2 Ryobi Introduction and Business Overview

10.3.3 Ryobi Circular Saw Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.3.4 Ryobi Circular Saw Products Offered

10.3.5 Ryobi Recent Development

10.4 SKILSAW

10.4.1 SKILSAW Corporation Information

10.4.2 SKILSAW Introduction and Business Overview

10.4.3 SKILSAW Circular Saw Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.4.4 SKILSAW Circular Saw Products Offered

10.4.5 SKILSAW Recent Development

10.5 DEWALT

10.5.1 DEWALT Corporation Information

10.5.2 DEWALT Introduction and Business Overview

10.5.3 DEWALT Circular Saw Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.5.4 DEWALT Circular Saw Products Offered

10.5.5 DEWALT Recent Development

10.6 RIDGID

10.6.1 RIDGID Corporation Information

10.6.2 RIDGID Introduction and Business Overview

10.6.3 RIDGID Circular Saw Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.6.4 RIDGID Circular Saw Products Offered

10.6.5 RIDGID Recent Development

10.7 Milwaukee

10.7.1 Milwaukee Corporation Information

10.7.2 Milwaukee Introduction and Business Overview

10.7.3 Milwaukee Circular Saw Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.7.4 Milwaukee Circular Saw Products Offered

10.7.5 Milwaukee Recent Development

10.8 Evolution Power Tools

10.8.1 Evolution Power Tools Corporation Information

10.8.2 Evolution Power Tools Introduction and Business Overview

10.8.3 Evolution Power Tools Circular Saw Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.8.4 Evolution Power Tools Circular Saw Products Offered

10.8.5 Evolution Power Tools Recent Development

10.9 Rockwell

10.9.1 Rockwell Corporation Information

10.9.2 Rockwell Introduction and Business Overview

10.9.3 Rockwell Circular Saw Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.9.4 Rockwell Circular Saw Products Offered

10.9.5 Rockwell Recent Development

10.10 Bosch

10.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

10.10.2 Circular Saw Product Category, Application and Specification

10.10.3 Bosch Circular Saw Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.10.4 Main Business Overview

10.10.5 Bosch Recent Development

10.11 BLACK+DECKER

10.11.1 BLACK+DECKER Corporation Information

10.11.2 BLACK+DECKER Introduction and Business Overview

10.11.3 BLACK+DECKER Circular Saw Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.11.4 BLACK+DECKER Circular Saw Products Offered

10.11.5 BLACK+DECKER Recent Development

10.12 Professional Woodworker

10.12.1 Professional Woodworker Corporation Information

10.12.2 Professional Woodworker Introduction and Business Overview

10.12.3 Professional Woodworker Circular Saw Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.12.4 Professional Woodworker Circular Saw Products Offered

10.12.5 Professional Woodworker Recent Development

10.13 SawTrax

10.13.1 SawTrax Corporation Information

10.13.2 SawTrax Introduction and Business Overview

10.13.3 SawTrax Circular Saw Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.13.4 SawTrax Circular Saw Products Offered

10.13.5 SawTrax Recent Development

10.14 Triton

10.14.1 Triton Corporation Information

10.14.2 Triton Introduction and Business Overview

10.14.3 Triton Circular Saw Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.14.4 Triton Circular Saw Products Offered

10.14.5 Triton Recent Development

10.15 WEN

10.15.1 WEN Corporation Information

10.15.2 WEN Introduction and Business Overview

10.15.3 WEN Circular Saw Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.15.4 WEN Circular Saw Products Offered

10.15.5 WEN Recent Development

10.16 Genesis

10.16.1 Genesis Corporation Information

10.16.2 Genesis Introduction and Business Overview

10.16.3 Genesis Circular Saw Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.16.4 Genesis Circular Saw Products Offered

10.16.5 Genesis Recent Development

10.17 Worx

10.17.1 Worx Corporation Information

10.17.2 Worx Introduction and Business Overview

10.17.3 Worx Circular Saw Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.17.4 Worx Circular Saw Products Offered

10.17.5 Worx Recent Development

10.18 Kawasaki

10.18.1 Kawasaki Corporation Information

10.18.2 Kawasaki Introduction and Business Overview

10.18.3 Kawasaki Circular Saw Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.18.4 Kawasaki Circular Saw Products Offered

10.18.5 Kawasaki Recent Development

10.19 Hilti

10.19.1 Hilti Corporation Information

10.19.2 Hilti Introduction and Business Overview

10.19.3 Hilti Circular Saw Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.19.4 Hilti Circular Saw Products Offered

10.19.5 Hilti Recent Development

11 Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.1 Circular Saw Key Raw Materials

11.1.1 Key Raw Materials

11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price

11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure

11.2.1 Raw Materials

11.2.2 Labor Cost

11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses

11.3 Circular Saw Industrial Chain Analysis

11.4 Circular Saw Market Dynamics

11.4.1 Industry Trends

11.4.2 Market Drivers

11.4.3 Market Challenges

11.4.4 Market Restraints

12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors

12.1 Sales Channel

12.2 Circular Saw Distributors

12.3 Circular Saw Downstream Customers

13 Research Findings and Conclusion

14 Appendix

14.1 Research Methodology

14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.1.2 Data Source

14.1.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.1.2.2 Primary Sources

14.2 Author Details

14.3 Disclaimer

”