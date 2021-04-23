Anti-Jamming Market Dynamics, Supply and Demand, Growth, Strategies, Forecast 2029

Anti-Jamming Market: Overview

Anti-jamming techniques and technologies are gaining traction in military to maintain the integrity of GPS and GNSS satellite signals. There is a high demand for GPS technologies in communication in militaries of the world. A number of jammer techniques and technologies have been used to effect jamming and disrupt security. This has also led to the evolution of anti-jamming market. Advances made in GPS infrastructure have also improved the anti-jamming devices and technologies available to end users.

Some of the technique device makers in the anti-jamming market employ are nulling techniques, civilian techniques, and beam steering techniques. Key application segments include flight control, position and navigation, surveillance and reconnaissance, targeting, casualty evacuation, and timing installation, and law enforcement.

The study on the anti-jamming market presents a detailed insights into how the technological landscape has evolved, and the factors affecting end-user preferences and requirements. The report also provides a detailed assessment of key growth drivers, high value-grab opportunities, share and size of various segments, and current and emerging avenues in regional markets.

Anti-Jamming Market: Key Trends

A number of unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) payloads and soldier radios make routine use of GPS. The growing demand for advanced navigation systems in the military systems is a key trend bolstering the expansion of the anti-jamming market. Rise in use of GPS technology in civilian application has also been imparted a high momentum the revenue potential in the anti-jamming market. Over the years, nefarious elements have used new jamming techniques for airborne and unmanned vehicles.

One of the highly application segment that is proving to be remarkably lucrative over the past few years is surveillance and reconnaissance in military as well as civilian applications. The growing use of these in strategic map targeting and finding natural resources is also expected spur revenue generation in the anti-jamming market during the forecast period. A key restraint in realizing of the full revenue for market participants is the fact that the aging GPS technologies are not compatible with new systems.

Anti-Jamming Market: Competitive Assessment

A growing number of players are unveiling active ant-jamming functionalities to meet the demands for wide range of GPS/GNSS products. They are leaning on increasing their presence in the anti-jamming market by developing cost-effective low-cost anti-jamming market. Top players are eyeing a substantial revenue potential by meeting the challenge of GPS spoofing. Various players have attracted end users by launching high-performance anti-jamming technologies for GPS products. Further, the growing adoption of alternative to GPS technology has hampered their application area, requiring them to innovate in anti-jamming techniques.

Some of the key players in the anti-jamming market are Israel Aerospace Industries, Infinidome Ltd., Mayflower Communications Company, Inc., LOCKHEED MARTIN CORPORATION, FURUNO ELECTRIC CO. LTD., L3Harris Technologies, Cobham, Thales Group, Raytheon Technologies Corporation, and BAE Systems.

Anti-Jamming Market: Regional Assessment

The anti-jamming market is expected to see potentially lucrative revenues in North America. The presence of numerous globally prominent companies domiciled in the region has kept this market highly attractive. Asia Pacific is fast emerging region, with the adoption of advanced military communication systems. Growing focus of governments on advancing surveillance and antiterrorism infrastructure is also spurring revenue generation in the Asia Pacific anti-jamming market. Rise in defense budgets in India and China is a promising trend for the regional market.

