Europe Authentication and Brand Protection Market Analysis by Size, Share, Top Key Manufacturers, Demand Overview, Regional Outlook And Growth Forecast to 2027

The authentication and brand protection market in Europe is expected to grow from US$ 872.24 Mn in 2019 to US$ 1477.17 Mn by 2027; it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 7.2% from 2020 to 2027.

The Business Market Insights provides you regional research analysis on “Europe Authentication and Brand Protection Market” and forecast to 2027. The research report provides deep insights into the regional market revenue, parent market trends, macro-economic indicators, and governing factors, along with market attractiveness per market segment. The report provides an overview of the growth rate of the Europe Authentication and Brand Protection Market during the forecast period, i.e., 2020–2027.

The Europe authentication and brand protection market comprises numerous players across the ecosystem with high market fragmentation. However, many of the players are offering fractional solutions in the market. The market is witnessing increasing demand for end-to-end holistic solutions, offering a combination of the systems that can effectively authenticate, track & trace and serve end-to-end. Increasing usage of mobile apps for tracking products by scanning the codes is also creating immense growth opportunities in the overall market. Further, companies are also providing end-to-end online solutions in order to monitor intellectual property violations including patent & design violation and trademark or brand infringements. The timely identification of such violations assists in taking crucial steps in time. The emerging countries with increasing unorganized sectors can highly benefit from such advancements for timely detection of counterfeiting. This is bolstering the growth of the Europe authentication and brand protection market.

The report profiles the key players in the industry, along with a detailed analysis of their individual positions against the regional landscape. The study conducts SWOT analysis to evaluate strengths and weaknesses of the key players in the Europe Authentication and Brand Protection Market. The researcher provides an extensive analysis of the Europe Authentication and Brand Protection Market size, share, trends, overall earnings, gross revenue, and profit margin to accurately draw a forecast and provide expert insights to investors to keep them updated with the trends in the market.

EUROPE AUTHENTICATION AND BRAND PROTECTION MARKET SEGMENTATION

By Type

Overt

Covert

Forensic

Digital

By Technology

Security Printing & Tamper Proof Labels

Security Inks & Coatings

OVDS and Holograms

Unique Codes

Bar Codes

RFID

Authentication ICS

Others

By Application

Consumer Electronics

Automotive

Medical

Chemical

Food & Beverage

Others

By Country

France

Germany

UK

Italy

Russia

Rest of Europe

Company Profiles

AlpVision SA

Authentic Vision

Applied DNA Sciences, Inc.

Eastman Kodak Company

De La Rue PLC

Avery Dennison Corporation

Centro Grafico dg S.p.A.

Giesecke + Devrient GmbH

3M

Arjo Solutions

