Global Light Duty Truck Tires Market Survey Report 2021, Forecast to 2026

Description:
The global Light Duty Truck Tires market will reach xxx Million USD in 2020 with CAGR xx% 2020-2025. The main contents of the report including:
Global market size and forecast
Regional market size, production data and export & import
Key manufacturers profile, products & services, sales data of business
Global market size by Major End-Use
GET FREE SAMPLE REPORT:
https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/4915605-global-light-duty-truck-tires-market-data-survey-report-2015-2025
Global market size by Major Type
Key manufacturers are included based on company profile, sales data and product specifications etc.:
Bridgestone
Michelin
Goodyear
Continental
Zhongce Rubber
Apollo
Chem China
Double Coin Holdings
Guizhou Tire
Titan
ALSO READ :
http://www.marketwatch.com/story/real-time-bidding-market-is-expected-to-grow-usd-1856-billion-at-the-cagr-of-308-from-2018-2023-2021-02-25
Prinx Chengshan
Trelleborg
Pirelli
Yokohama Tire
BKT
Linglong Tire
Xugong Tyres
Triangle
Hawk International Rubber
Nokian
ALSO READ :
https://www.techsite.io/p/1997384
Shandong Taishan Tyre
Carlisle
Shandong Yinbao
Sumitomo
Doublestar
Fujian Haian Rubber
JK Tyre
Specialty Tires
Techking Tires
Major applications as follows:
Residential
Commercial
Major Type as follows:
Rim Diameter ≤29 Inch
29 Inch＜Rim Diameter≤39 Inch
39 Inch＜Rim Diameter≤49 Inch
Rim Diameter ＞49 Inch
Regional market size, production data and export & import:
Asia-Pacific
North America
Europe
South America
Middle East & Africa
List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES:
Table of Content
1 Global Market Overview
1.1 Scope of Statistics
1.1.1 Scope of Products
1.1.2 Scope of Manufacturers
1.1.3 Scope of End-Use
1.1.4 Scope of Product Type
1.1.5 Scope of Regions/Countries
1.2 Global Market Size
Fig Global Light Duty Truck Tires Market Size and CAGR 2015-2019 (Million USD)
Fig Global Light Duty Truck Tires Market Size and CAGR 2015-2019 (Volume)
Fig Global Light Duty Truck Tires Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)
Fig Global Light Duty Truck Tires Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Volume)
2 Regional Market
2.1 Regional Sales
Tab Regional Sales Revenue 2015-2019 (Million USD)
Tab Regional Sales Volume 2015-2019 (Volume)
2.2 Regional Demand
Tab Regional Demand and CAGR List 2015-2019 (Million USD)
Tab Regional Demand and CAGR List 2015-2019 (Volume)
Tab Regional Demand Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)
Tab Regional Demand Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Volume)
2.3 Regional Trade
Tab Regional Export 2015-2019 (Million USD)
Tab Regional Export 2015-2019 (Volume)
Tab Regional Import 2015-2019 (Million USD)
Tab Regional Import 2015-2019 (Volume)
3 Key Manufacturers
3.1 Bridgestone
ALSO READ :
https://www.bloglog.in/15765/medical-suction-device-market-2020-global-detailed-analysis-covering-major-industry-factors-by-2023-2/
3.1.1 Company Information
Tab Company Profile List of Bridgestone
3.1.2 Product & Services
3.1.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)
Tab Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost and Margin of Bridgestone
3.1.4 Recent Development
3.2 Michelin
3.2.1 Company Information
Tab Company Profile List of Michelin
3.2.2 Product & Services
3.2.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)
Tab Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost and Margin of Michelin
3.2.4 Recent Development
3.3 Goodyear
3.3.1 Company Information
Tab Company Profile List of Goodyear
3.3.2 Product & Services
3.3.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)
Tab Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost and Margin of Goodyear
3.3.4 Recent Development
3.4 Continental
3.4.1 Company Information
Tab Company Profile List of Continental
3.4.2 Product & Services
3.4.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)
Tab Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost and Margin of Continental
3.4.4 Recent Development
3.5 Zhongce Rubber
3.5.1 Company Information
Tab Company Profile List of Zhongce Rubber
3.5.2 Product & Services
3.5.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)
Tab Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost and Margin of Zhongce Rubber
3.5.4 Recent Development
3.6 Apollo
3.6.1 Company Information
Tab Company Profile List of Apollo
3.6.2 Product & Services
3.6.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)
Tab Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost and Margin of Apollo
3.6.4 Recent Development
3.7 Chem China
3.7.1 Company Information
Tab Company Profile List of Chem China
3.7.2 Product & Services
3.7.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)
Tab Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost and Margin of Chem China
3.7.4 Recent Development
3.8 Double Coin Holdings
3.8.1 Company Information
Tab Company Profile List of Double Coin Holdings
3.8.2 Product & Services
3.8.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)
Tab Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost and Margin of Double Coin Holdings
3.8.4 Recent Development
3.9 Guizhou Tire
3.9.1 Company Information
Tab Company Profile List of Guizhou Tire
3.9.2 Product & Services
3.9.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)
Tab Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost and Margin of Guizhou Tire
3.9.4 Recent Development
3.10 Titan
3.10.1 Company Information
Tab Company Profile List of Titan
3.10.2 Product & Services
3.10.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)
Tab Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost and Margin of Titan
3.10.4 Recent Development
3.11 Prinx Chengshan
3.11.1 Company Information
Tab Company Profile List of Prinx Chengshan
3.11.2 Product & Services
3.11.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)
Tab Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost and Margin of Prinx Chengshan
3.11.4 Recent Development
3.12 Trelleborg
3.12.1 Company Information
ALSO READ : https://marketresearch1.water.blog/2020/12/11/fluoropolymers-market-overview-demand-global-industry-share-covid-19-analysis-and-growth-2023-2/
Tab Company Profile List of Trelleborg
3.12.2 Product & Services
3.12.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)
Tab Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost and Margin of Trelleborg
3.12.4 Recent Development
3.13 Pirelli
3.13.1 Company Information
Tab Company Profile List of Pirelli
3.13.2 Product & Services
3.13.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)
Tab Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost and Margin of Pirelli
3.13.4 Recent Development
3.14 Yokohama Tire
3.14.1 Company Information
Tab Company Profile List of Yokohama Tire
3.14.2 Product & Services
3.14.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)
Tab Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost and Margin of Yokohama Tire
3.14.4 Recent Development
3.15 BKT
3.15.1 Company Information
Tab Company Profile List of BKT
3.15.2 Product & Services
3.15.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)
Tab Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost and Margin of BKT
3.15.4 Recent Development
3.16 Linglong Tire
3.16.1 Company Information
Tab Company Profile List of Linglong Tire
3.16.2 Product & Services
3.16.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)
Tab Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost and Margin of Linglong Tire
3.16.4 Recent Development
3.17 Xugong Tyres
3.17.1 Company Information
Tab Company Profile List of Xugong Tyres
3.17.2 Product & Services
3.17.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)
Tab Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost and Margin of Xugong Tyres
3.17.4 Recent Development
3.18 Triangle
3.18.1 Company Information
Tab Company Profile List of Triangle
3.18.2 Product & Services
3.18.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)
Tab Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost and Margin of Triangle
3.18.4 Recent Development
3.19 Hawk International Rubber
3.19.1 Company Information
Tab Company Profile List of Hawk International Rubber
3.19.2 Product & Services
3.19.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)
Tab Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost and Margin of Hawk International Rubber
3.19.4 Recent Development
3.20 Nokian
3.20.1 Company Information
Tab Company Profile List of Nokian
3.20.2 Product & Services
3.20.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)
Tab Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost and Margin of Nokian
3.20.4 Recent Development
3.21 Shandong Taishan Tyre
3.21.1 Company Information
Tab Company Profile List of Shandong Taishan Tyre
3.21.2 Product & Services
3.21.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)
Tab Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost and Margin of Shandong Taishan Tyre
3.21.4 Recent Development
3.22 Carlisle
3.22.1 Company Information
Tab Company Profile List of Carlisle
3.22.2 Product & Services
3.22.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)
Tab Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost and Margin of Carlisle
3.22.4 Recent Development
3.23 Shandong Yinbao
3.23.1 Company Information
Tab Company Profile List of Shandong Yinbao
3.23.2 Product & Services
3.23.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)
Tab Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost and Margin of Shandong Yinbao
3.23.4 Recent Development
3.24 Sumitomo
3.24.1 Company Information
Tab Company Profile List of Sumitomo
3.24.2 Product & Services
3.24.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)
Tab Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost and Margin of Sumitomo
3.24.4 Recent Development
3.25 Doublestar
3.25.1 Company Information
Tab Company Profile List of Doublestar
3.25.2 Product & Services
3.25.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)
Tab Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost and Margin of Doublestar
3.25.4 Recent Development
3.26 Fujian Haian Rubber
3.26.1 Company Information
Tab Company Profile List of Fujian Haian Rubber
3.26.2 Product & Services
3.26.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)
Tab Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost and Margin of Fujian Haian Rubber
3.26.4 Recent Development
3.27 JK Tyre
3.27.1 Company Information
Tab Company Profile List of JK Tyre
3.27.2 Product & Services
3.27.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)
Tab Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost and Margin of JK Tyre
3.27.4 Recent Development
3.28 Specialty Tires
3.28.1 Company Information
Tab Company Profile List of Specialty Tires
3.28.2 Product & Services
3.28.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)
Tab Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost and Margin of Specialty Tires
3.29 Techking Tires
3.29.1 Company Information
Tab Company Profile List of Techking Tires
3.29.2 Product & Services
3.29.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)
Tab Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost and Margin of Techking Tires
4 Major End-Use
4.1 Residential
4.1.1 Overview
Tab Summary of Consumption Distribution of Residential
4.1.2 Residential Market Size and Forecast
Fig Residential Market Size and CAGR 2015-2019 (Million USD)
Fig Residential Market Size and CAGR 2015-2019 (Volume)
Fig Residential Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)
Fig Residential Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Volume)
4.2 Commercial
4.2.1 Overview
Tab Summary of Consumption Distribution of Commercial
4.2.2 Commercial Market Size and Forecast
Fig Commercial Market Size and CAGR 2015-2019 (Million USD)
Fig Commercial Market Size and CAGR 2015-2019 (Volume)
Fig Commercial Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)
Fig Commercial Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Volume)
5 Market by Type
5.1 Rim Diameter ≤29 Inch
5.1.1 Overview
Tab Product Overview of Rim Diameter ≤29 Inch
5.1.2 Rim Diameter ≤29 Inch Market Size and Forecast
Fig Rim Diameter ≤29 Inch Market Size and CAGR 2015-2019 (Million USD)
Fig Rim Diameter ≤29 Inch Market Size and CAGR 2015-2019 (Volume)
Fig Rim Diameter ≤29 Inch Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)
Fig Rim Diameter ≤29 Inch Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Volume)
5.2 29 Inch＜Rim Diameter≤39 Inch
5.2.1 Overview
Tab Product Overview of 29 Inch＜Rim Diameter≤39 Inch
5.2.2 29 Inch＜Rim Diameter≤39 Inch Market Size and Forecast
Fig 29 Inch＜Rim Diameter≤39 Inch Market Size and CAGR 2015-2019 (Million USD)
Fig 29 Inch＜Rim Diameter≤39 Inch Market Size and CAGR 2015-2019 (Volume)
Fig 29 Inch＜Rim Diameter≤39 Inch Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)
Fig 29 Inch＜Rim Diameter≤39 Inch Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Volume)
5.3 39 Inch＜Rim Diameter≤49 Inch
5.3.1 Overview
Tab Product Overview of 39 Inch＜Rim Diameter≤49 Inch
5.3.2 39 Inch＜Rim Diameter≤49 Inch Market Size and Forecast
Fig 39 Inch＜Rim Diameter≤49 Inch Market Size and CAGR 2015-2019 (Million USD)
Fig 39 Inch＜Rim Diameter≤49 Inch Market Size and CAGR 2015-2019 (Volume)
Fig 39 Inch＜Rim Diameter≤49 Inch Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)
Fig 39 Inch＜Rim Diameter≤49 Inch Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Volume)
5.4 Rim Diameter ＞49 Inch
5.4.1 Overview
Tab Product Overview of Rim Diameter ＞49 Inch
5.4.2 Rim Diameter ＞49 Inch Market Size and Forecast
Fig Rim Diameter ＞49 Inch Market Size and CAGR 2015-2019 (Million USD)
Fig Rim Diameter ＞49 Inch Market Size and CAGR 2015-2019 (Volume)
Fig Rim Diameter ＞49 Inch Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)
Fig Rim Diameter ＞49 Inch Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Volume)
6 Price Overview
6.1 Price by Manufacturers
Tab Different Products Prices List of Major Manufacturers
6.2 Price by End-Use
Tab Different Products Prices List of End-Use
6.3 Price by Type
Tab Different Products Prices List of Produt Type
7 ConclusionList of Table
Tab Regional Sales Revenue 2015-2019 (Million USD)
Tab Regional Sales Volume 2015-2019 (Volume)
Tab Regional Demand and CAGR List 2015-2019 (Million USD)
Tab Regional Demand and CAGR List 2015-2019 (Volume)
Tab Regional Demand Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)
Tab Regional Demand Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Volume)
Tab Regional Export 2015-2019 (Million USD)
Tab Regional Export 2015-2019 (Volume)
Tab Regional Import 2015-2019 (Million USD)
Tab Regional Import 2015-2019 (Volume)
Tab Company Profile List of Bridgestone
Tab Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost and Margin of Bridgestone
Tab Company Profile List of Michelin
Tab Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost and Margin of Michelin
Tab Company Profile List of Goodyear
Tab Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost and Margin of Goodyear
Tab Company Profile List of Continental
Tab Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost and Margin of Continental
Tab Company Profile List of Zhongce Rubber
Tab Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost and Margin of Zhongce Rubber
Tab Company Profile List of Apollo
Tab Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost and Margin of Apollo
Tab Company Profile List of Chem China
Tab Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost and Margin of Chem China
Tab Company Profile List of Double Coin Holdings
Tab Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost and Margin of Double Coin Holdings
Tab Company Profile List of Guizhou Tire
Tab Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost and Margin of Guizhou Tire
Tab Company Profile List of Titan
Tab Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost and Margin of Titan
Tab Company Profile List of Prinx Chengshan
Tab Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost and Margin of Prinx Chengshan
Tab Company Profile List of Trelleborg
Tab Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost and Margin of Trelleborg
Tab Company Profile List of Pirelli
Tab Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost and Margin of Pirelli
Tab Company Profile List of Yokohama Tire
Tab Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost and Margin of Yokohama Tire
Tab Company Profile List of BKT
Tab Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost and Margin of BKT
Tab Company Profile List of Linglong Tire
Tab Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost and Margin of Linglong Tire
Tab Company Profile List of Xugong Tyres
Tab Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost and Margin of Xugong Tyres
Tab Company Profile List of Triangle
Tab Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost and Margin of Triangle
Tab Company Profile List of Hawk International Rubber
Tab Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost and Margin of Hawk International Rubber
Tab Company Profile List of Nokian
Tab Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost and Margin of Nokian
Tab Company Profile List of Shandong Taishan Tyre
Tab Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost and Margin of Shandong Taishan Tyre
Tab Company Profile List of Carlisle
Tab Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost and Margin of Carlisle
Tab Company Profile List of Shandong Yinbao
Tab Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost and Margin of Shandong Yinbao
Tab Company Profile List of Sumitomo
Tab Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost and Margin of Sumitomo
Tab Company Profile List of Doublestar
Tab Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost and Margin of Doublestar
Tab Company Profile List of Fujian Haian Rubber
Tab Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost and Margin of Fujian Haian Rubber
Tab Company Profile List of JK Tyre
Tab Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost and Margin of JK Tyre
Tab Company Profile List of Specialty Tires
Tab Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost and Margin of Specialty Tires
Tab Company Profile List of Techking Tires
Tab Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost and Margin of Techking Tires
Tab Summary of Consumption Distribution of Residential
Tab Summary of Consumption Distribution of Commercial
Tab Product Overview of Rim Diameter ≤29 Inch
Tab Product Overview of 29 Inch＜Rim Diameter≤39 Inch
Tab Product Overview of 39 Inch＜Rim Diameter≤49 Inch
Tab Product Overview of Rim Diameter ＞49 Inch
Tab Different Products Prices List of Major Manufacturers
Tab Different Products Prices List of End-Use
Tab Different Products Prices List of Produt TypeList of Figure
Fig Global Light Duty Truck Tires Market Size and CAGR 2015-2019 (Million USD)
Fig Global Light Duty Truck Tires Market Size and CAGR 2015-2019 (Volume)
Fig Global Light Duty Truck Tires Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)
Fig Global Light Duty Truck Tires Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Volume)
Fig Residential Market Size and CAGR 2015-2019 (Million USD)
Fig Residential Market Size and CAGR 2015-2019 (Volume)
Fig Residential Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)
Fig Residential Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Volume)
Fig Commercial Market Size and CAGR 2015-2019 (Million USD)
Fig Commercial Market Size and CAGR 2015-2019 (Volume)
Fig Commercial Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)
Fig Commercial Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Volume)
Fig Rim Diameter ≤29 Inch Market Size and CAGR 2015-2019 (Million USD)
Fig Rim Diameter ≤29 Inch Market Size and CAGR 2015-2019 (Volume)
Fig Rim Diameter ≤29 Inch Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)
Fig Rim Diameter ≤29 Inch Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Volume)
Fig 29 Inch＜Rim Diameter≤39 Inch Market Size and CAGR 2015-2019 (Million USD)
Fig 29 Inch＜Rim Diameter≤39 Inch Market Size and CAGR 2015-2019 (Volume)
Fig 29 Inch＜Rim Diameter≤39 Inch Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)
Fig 29 Inch＜Rim Diameter≤39 Inch Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Volume)
Fig 39 Inch＜Rim Diameter≤49 Inch Market Size and CAGR 2015-2019 (Million USD)
Fig 39 Inch＜Rim Diameter≤49 Inch Market Size and CAGR 2015-2019 (Volume)
Fig 39 Inch＜Rim Diameter≤49 Inch Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)
Fig 39 Inch＜Rim Diameter≤49 Inch Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Volume)
Fig Rim Diameter ＞49 Inch Market Size and CAGR 2015-2019 (Million USD)
Fig Rim Diameter ＞49 Inch Market Size and CAGR 2015-2019 (Volume)
Fig Rim Diameter ＞49 Inch Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)
Fig Rim Diameter ＞49 Inch Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Volume)
…….Continued
CONTACT DETAILS :
+44 203 500 2763
+1 62 825 80070
971 050308105
https://bisouv.com/