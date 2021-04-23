Global World Shapewear Market Research 2024

Summary
This report includes market status and forecast of global and major regions, with introduction of vendors, regions, product types and end industries; and this report counts product types and end industries in global and major regions.
The report includes as follows:
The report provides current data, historical overview and future forecast.
The report includes an in-depth analysis of the Global market for Shapewear , covering Global total and major region markets.
The data of 2017-2025 are included. All-inclusive market are given through data on sales, consumption, and prices (Global total and by major regions).
The report provides introduction of leading Global manufacturers.
Shapewear market prospects to 2025 are included (in sales, consumption and price).
Market Segment as follows:
By Region / Countries
North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)
Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Russia, Spain etc)
Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, Southeast Asia etc)
South America (Brazil, Argentina etc)
Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, South Africa etc)
By Type
Shirts
Pants
Waist Cincher
Socks
Bra
Others
By End-User / Application
Medical Applications
Athletic Use
Others
By Company
Triumph
Spanx
HanesBrands
Wacoal
Prima Donna
Leonisa
Spiegel
Anita
Ann Chery
Your Contour
Wonderbra Sexy
Under Armour
Nike
Adidas
Skins
medi
CW-X
2XU
Zoot
Design Veronique
KIPSTA
EC3D
Table of Contents
Part 1 Market Definition
1.1 Market Segment Overview
Figure Global Shapewear Market Size (Million USD) 2017-2025
1.2 by Type
Table Global Shapewear Market and Growth by Type
1.3 by End-Use / Application
Table Global Shapewear Market and Growth by End-Use / Application
2 Global Market by Vendors
2.1 Market Share
Table Global Shapewear Revenue (Million USD) by Vendors (2017-2019)
Table Global Shapewear Revenue Share by Vendors (2017-2019)
Table Global Shapewear Market Volume (Volume) by Vendors (2017-2019)
Table Global Shapewear Market Volume Share by Vendors (2017-2019)
2.2 Vendor Profile
Table Headquarter, Factories & Sales Regions Comparison of Vendors
Table Product List of Vendors
2.3 Dynamic of Vendors
3 Global Market by Type
3.1 Market Share
Table Global Shapewear Market (Million USD) by Type (2017-2019)
Table Global Shapewear Market Share by Type (2017-2019)
……continued
