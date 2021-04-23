Organic Plant-based Protein Market Projected to Witness Vigorous Expansion by 2029

Organic Plant-based Protein: Market Outlook

Proteins are consisting of 20 amino acids, out of which only 9 amino acids are essential to the human body as the human body cannot produce them. Proteins are considered as one of the important building blocks of the human body as they are important to maintain a healthy and strong body. The organic plant-based proteins are such an important source of proteins that are derived from the various organic protein-rich plants such as soy, wheat, pea, rice, and others. The organic plant-based proteins are produced under strict guidelines of regulatory authorities of various countries globally such as USDA certified, EU organic certification and others.

In the established markets such as North America and Europe, consumers are getting more poised about the authentic organic plant-based proteins. The manufacturers of organic plant-based proteins from these regions are expanding their product offerings by introducing new and innovative organic plant-based proteins for the consumers. The global organic plant-based protein market has witnessed substantial growth in these established markets in the past few years.

Growing Importance of Organic Products and Increasing Consumer Awareness about Organic Plant-based Proteins

Organic plant-based proteins are enriched with all the 9 essential amino acids. The organic plant-based proteins help to reduce fat. This property of the organic plant-based protein has drawn the attention of health-conscious consumers. in addition to this, organic products are considered as the allergen-free, chemical-free, and Non-GMO products. Hence the demand for organic plant-based proteins is anticipated to rise in the established markets.

The popularity of Veganism and a flexitarian diet is increasing in the established markets such as North America and Europe. The organic plant-based proteins are the best source of nutrition for vegan and vegetarian consumers. Nutrition is becoming the top priority for these consumers as they seek to improve their health through food. This is allowing the organic plant-based protein manufacturers to innovate and launched the organic plant-based protein products for the vegan population and the flexitarian population.

Global Organic Plant-based Protein Market: Market Segmentation

On the basis of product type, the global organic plant-based protein market has been segmented as,

Soy Protein

Wheat Protein

Pea Protein

Others

On the basis of Form, the global organic plant-based protein market has been segmented as,

Isolates

Concentrates

Hydrolysates

On the basis of Application, the global organic plant-based protein market has been segmented as,

Food & Beverage Bakery & Confectionery Snacks & Cereals Dairy Desserts Convenience Food

Nutritional Products Sports Nutrition Medical Nutrition Infant Nutrition

Animal Feed

Pharmaceuticals

Cosmetics & Personal Care

Global Organic Plant-based Protein Market: Market Participants

Some of the market participants operating in global organic plant-based protein market identified across the value chain includes Ingredion Incorporated, Cargill Incorporated, Archer Daniels Midland Company, Glanbia Plc, DuPont de Nemours Inc., Roquette Frères, Axiom Foods Inc., A&B Ingredients, Prolupin GmbH, Now Health Group Inc., Vestkorn Milling AS, Green Labs LLC, Farbest Brands, Royal Ingredients Group, Greenway Organics (Tianjin) Co. Ltd, among the other organic plant-based Protein manufacturers.

Opportunities for Participants in the Global Organic Plant-based Protein Market

The demand for organic plant-based proteins is increasing form the various segments such as Sports nutrition and medical nutrition. The organic plant-based proteins are allergen-free and suitable for the vegan and flexitarian population. These properties of the organic plant-based proteins are anticipated to drive the market growth. The increasing health-conscious population and the growing importance of the organic products are benefiting the growth of the market and are expected to provide a substantial boost to the global organic plant-based protein market over the forecasted period. The bioavailability and high purity are the important functionalities of the organic plant-based proteins that are expected to provide a significant thrust to the global organic plant-based protein market. Conversely, the high pricing of organic plant-based proteins is hampering the market to reach its full potential.

Asian regions such as South Asia and East Asia are the next potential market for the participants in the global organic plant-based protein market. The emerging economies form these regions like China and India are expected to show the high demand and high growth for the organic plant-based protein market over the forecasted period. The growing importance of organic products and increasing demand from the sports nutrition segment is expected to drive the market growth in the Asia Pacific region.

