Global Valve Positioner Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2021

Valve positioners compare a control signal to a valve actuator’s position and move the actuator accordingly. They are used with both linear valves and rotary valves. Valve positioners are used when the 0.2 to 1 bar pressure in the diaphragm chamber is not able to cope with friction and high differential pressures.

Market Segment as follows:

By Region

Asia-Pacific

North America

Europe

South America

Middle East & Africa

By Type

Pneumatic

Electronic

Electro-pneumatic

Digital

By Application

Oil and Gas

Chemical

Pharmaceutical manufacturing

Others

By Company

Emerson

Flowserve

Siemens

Rotork

SAMSON Controls

ABB

General Electric

Metso

Azbil Corporation

Westlock

Trimteck

ControlAir Inc.

Fine Controls Ltd

VRG Controls

Yokogawa

The main contents of the report including:

Section 1:

Product definition, type and application, global and regional market overview;

Section 2:

Global and regional Market competition by company;

Section 3:

Global and regional sales revenue, volume and price by type;

Section 4:

Global and regional sales revenue, volume and price by application;

Section 5:

Regional export and import;

Section 6:

Company information, business overview, sales data and product specifications;

Section 7:

Industry chain and raw materials;

Section 8:

SWOT and Porter’s Five Forces;

Section 9:

Conclusion.

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES.

1 Market Overview

1.1 Market Segment Overview

1.1.1 Product Definition

1.1.2 Market by Type

1.1.2.1 Pneumatic

Figure Pneumatic Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Million USD)

Figure Pneumatic Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Volume)

Figure Pneumatic Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)

Figure Pneumatic Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Volume)

1.1.2.2 Electronic

Figure Electronic Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Million USD)

Figure Electronic Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Volume)

Figure Electronic Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)

Figure Electronic Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Volume)

1.1.2.3 Electro-pneumatic

Figure Electro-pneumatic Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Million USD)

Figure Electro-pneumatic Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Volume)

Figure Electro-pneumatic Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)

Figure Electro-pneumatic Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Volume)

1.1.2.4 Digital

Figure Digital Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Million USD)

Figure Digital Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Volume)

Figure Digital Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)

Figure Digital Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Volume)

1.1.3 Market by Application

1.1.3.1 Oil and Gas

Figure Oil and Gas Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Million USD)

Figure Oil and Gas Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Volume)

Figure Oil and Gas Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)

Figure Oil and Gas Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Volume)

1.1.3.2 Chemical

Figure Chemical Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Million USD)

Figure Chemical Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Volume)

Figure Chemical Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)

Figure Chemical Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Volume)

1.1.3.3 Pharmaceutical manufacturing

Figure Pharmaceutical manufacturing Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Million USD)

Figure Pharmaceutical manufacturing Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Volume)

Figure Pharmaceutical manufacturing Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)

Figure Pharmaceutical manufacturing Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Volume)

1.1.3.4 Others

Figure Others Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Million USD)

Figure Others Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Volume)

Figure Others Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)

Figure Others Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Volume)

1.2 Global and Regional Market Size

1.2.1 Global Overview

Figure Global Valve Positioner Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Million USD)

Figure Global Valve Positioner Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Volume)

Figure Global Valve Positioner Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)

Figure Global Valve Positioner Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Volume)

1.2.2 Market by Region

1.2.2.1 Asia-Pacific

Figure Asia-Pacific Valve Positioner Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Million USD)

Figure Asia-Pacific Valve Positioner Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Volume)

Figure Asia-Pacific Valve Positioner Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)

Figure Asia-Pacific Valve Positioner Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Volume)

1.2.2.2 North America

Figure North America Valve Positioner Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Million USD)

Figure North America Valve Positioner Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Volume)

Figure North America Valve Positioner Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)

Figure North America Valve Positioner Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Volume)

1.2.2.3 Europe

Figure Europe Valve Positioner Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Million USD)

Figure Europe Valve Positioner Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Volume)

Figure Europe Valve Positioner Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)

Figure Europe Valve Positioner Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Volume)

1.2.2.4 South America

Figure South America Valve Positioner Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Million USD)

Figure South America Valve Positioner Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Volume)

Figure South America Valve Positioner Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)

Figure South America Valve Positioner Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Volume)

1.2.2.5 Middle East & Africa

Figure Middle East & Africa Valve Positioner Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Million USD)

Figure Middle East & Africa Valve Positioner Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Volume)

Figure Middle East & Africa Valve Positioner Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)

Figure Middle East & Africa Valve Positioner Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Volume)

…continued

