Global Seismic Isolation Systems Market By Type, By Application, By Segmentation, By Region, and By Country

Seismic Isolation Systems is the system used to reduce the effects of earthquake ground shaking on structure, their components and protect them from damaging. The system decouples the building or structure from the horizontal components of the ground motion by interposing structural elements with low horizontal stiffness between the structure and the foundation. This gives the structure a fundamental frequency that is much lower than both its fixed-base frequency and the predominant frequencies of the ground motion.
Market Segment as follows:
By Region
Asia-Pacific
North America
Europe
South America
Middle East & Africa
By Type
Elastomeric Isolator
Sliding Isolator
Others
By Application
Building
Bridge
Others
By Company
Yunnan Quakesafe Seismic
SWCC SHOWA
OILES CORPORATION
NIPPON STEEL & SUMIKIN ENGINEERING CO., LTD
Bridgestone
Earthquake Protection Systems
Kurashiki Kako
Maurer AG
Tokyo Fabric Industry Co., Ltd
SUMITOMO METAL MINING SIPOREX
DIS
HengShui Zhengtai
OVM
Yokohama
Kawakin Core-Tech Co., LTD
Fuyo
DS Brown
Times New Materials
Sole Teck
Sirve
The main contents of the report including:
Section 1:
Product definition, type and application, global and regional market overview;
Section 2:
Global and regional Market competition by company;
Section 3:
Global and regional sales revenue, volume and price by type;
Section 4:
Global and regional sales revenue, volume and price by application;
Section 5:
Regional export and import;
Section 6:
Company information, business overview, sales data and product specifications;
Section 7:
Industry chain and raw materials;
Section 8:
SWOT and Porter’s Five Forces;
Section 9:
Conclusion.
Table of Contents
1 Market Overview
1.1 Market Segment Overview
1.1.1 Product Definition
1.1.2 Market by Type
1.1.2.1 Elastomeric Isolator
Figure Elastomeric Isolator Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Million USD)
Figure Elastomeric Isolator Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Volume)
Figure Elastomeric Isolator Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)
Figure Elastomeric Isolator Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Volume)
1.1.2.2 Sliding Isolator
Figure Sliding Isolator Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Million USD)
Figure Sliding Isolator Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Volume)
Figure Sliding Isolator Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)
Figure Sliding Isolator Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Volume)
…continued
